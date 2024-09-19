James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Sunday

DRY DAYS: A dry pattern will persist across Alabama through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs today will be between 87 and 91 degrees, and most locations will be very close to 90 degrees Friday through Sunday. Nights will remain pleasant with lows generally in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest a few showers are possible across the state by Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of a surface front, but moisture looks limited and for now it doesn’t look like the rain will be especially heavy. Highs will be mostly in the 80s through the week.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure could form late this weekend or early next week over the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of next week. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

There is no skill in forecasting the placement or intensity of a tropical cyclone more than seven days in advance.

There is a chance there could be a tropical system in the Gulf late next week, but the range of possibilities extends from the coast of Mexico all the way over to Florida. It could be a hurricane or just a rainmaker. It is too early to know; we will begin to have some clarity late in the weekend. If you have a beach trip planned, there is absolutely no need to cancel; just keep an eye on tropical updates.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games across the state Friday night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Arkansas (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 87 and 90 degrees during most of the game.

Jacksonville State hosts Southern Miss (2 p.m. kickoff) at AmFirst Stadium. Expect a sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Troy hosts Florida A&M Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures about 85 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1947: A hurricane made landfall near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana. Wind gusts of 112 mph and a central pressure of 967 millibars were measured at Moisant International Airport. A storm surge of 9.8 feet reached Shell Beach, Lake Borgne. Moisant Airport field was flooded by 2 feet of water while Jefferson Parish was flooded to depths of 3.28 feet. The death toll was 51. As a result of this storm, hurricane protection levees were built along the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain to protect Orleans and Jefferson parishes from future storm surges.

