James Spann: Low 90s for Alabama this weekend; no rain through Sunday

MOSTLY SUNNY AFTERNOON: The sky is generally sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s over the northern two-thirds of the state. Some south Alabama communities have reached the low 90s. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

A dry pattern will persist across Alabama through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be between 89 and 92 degrees Friday through Sunday. Nights will remain pleasant with lows generally in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest a few showers are possible across the state by Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of a surface front, but moisture looks limited and for now it doesn’t look like the rain will be widespread. Highs will be mostly in the 80s through the week.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as it moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southern Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week. The National Hurricane Center continues to give the system a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

There is no skill in forecasting the placement or intensity of a tropical cyclone more than seven days in advance.

Some kind of tropical system will likely be in the Gulf late next week, but the range of possibilities extends from the coast of Mexico all the way over to Florida. It could be a hurricane or just a rainmaker. It is too early to know; we will begin to have some clarity late in the weekend. If you have a beach trip planned, there is absolutely no need to cancel; just keep an eye on tropical updates.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games across the state Friday night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Arkansas (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Expect a sunny sky with temperatures between 87 and 90 degrees during most of the game.

Jacksonville State hosts Southern Miss (2 p.m. kickoff) at AmFirst Stadium. Expect a sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Troy hosts Florida A&M Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures about 85 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1947: A hurricane made landfall near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana. Wind gusts of 112 mph and a central pressure of 967 millibars were measured at Moisant International Airport. A storm surge of 9.8 feet reached Shell Beach, Lake Borgne. Moisant Airport field was flooded by 2 feet of water while Jefferson Parish was flooded to depths of 3.28 feet. The death toll was 51. As a result of this storm, hurricane protection levees were built along the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain to protect Orleans and Jefferson parishes from future storm surges.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.