University of Alabama honors military at game featuring Fort Novosel flyover
The crimson and white had a good dose of green – and not just from the opposing team – at the University of Alabama’s football game Sept. 7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence’s 110th Aviation Brigade provided the flyover of the Crimson Tide’s game against the University of South Florida Bulls. Drill sergeants from the 1st Battalion-13th Aviation Regiment were also recognized on the field before the National Anthem.
The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence is based at Fort Novosel, Alabama.
The drill sergeants were Sgt. 1st Class Austin Pennington, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Sowell, Staff Sgt. Julian Welch and Staff Sgt. Deondrick Williams.
The flight crew, in the AH-64 Apache: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Swanson, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Wasek; in the CH-47 Chinook, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brenden Enns, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brantley McEvers, Sgt. 1st Class Mark McCroskey, Staff Sgt. Josh Koebel; and in the UH-60 Black Hawk, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Peter Serendensky, Staff Sgt. Chris Hudson and the flyover’s Air Mission Commander Chief Warrant Officer 4 Zachary Durgin.
Alabama beat South Florida 42-16 on the newly christened Saban Field. Watch the video below to see the flyover and military recognition from the game.