From tailgate to touchdown | UAB
Prepare for the ultimate UAB football season with this ultimate game-day itinerary. From pre-game activities to delicious food and lively tailgating, here’s how to make the most of your Blazer football experience.
Blazer Village
Kick off your day at Blazer Village, a great family-friendly destination. Enjoy free interactive games for kids, face painting and live music. It’s the perfect spot for families to soak up some pre-game excitement and fun.
Red Rooftop
For a stunning view of Protective Stadium and downtown Birmingham, head to Red Rooftop. UAB fans can set up their own tailgates here with assigned spots available starting six hours before kickoff.
Student tailgate
Students, don’t miss out on the new student tailgate on the street between Protective Life and Uptown. Reserve your spot on Mondays before each game starting at 9 a.m. through the UAB Athletics Ticket Office. It’s a great chance to socialize with fellow students and enjoy the vibrant game-day atmosphere.
View this post on Instagram
Blazer walk
Arrive two hours before the game to watch the band march to UAB fight songs and get pumped for the game. No better way to start your game day!
Eugene’s Hot Chicken
For a taste of Southern comfort, make your way to Eugene’s Hot Chicken. Known for its spicy fried chicken and delicious sides, this spot lets you choose your spice level, from mild to “Stupid Hot,” providing a flavorful kick to your game day.
View this post on Instagram
Mugshots Grill & Bar
If you’re craving a hearty meal before the game, Mugshots Grill & Bar has you covered. Enjoy delicious burgers and ice-cold drinks to set the tone for a great game day experience.
View this post on Instagram
With these activities and dining options, you’re all set for an action-packed UAB football game day. Enjoy the festivities, savor the flavors and cheer on the Blazers!