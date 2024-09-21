Recipe: Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing

Welcome the flavors of autumn with Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Fall Pasta Salad brings together the best of the season’s bounty, with a delicious combination of roasted butternut squash, bowtie noodles, dried cranberries, pecans, feta and spinach — all delicately drizzled with a homemade maple dressing.

It may sound fancy, but it’s super easy to make.

Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing

Serves: 6

Ingredients

4 cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces bow tie pasta, cooked

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup pecans

4 ounces crumbled feta

8 ounces baby spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Maple Salad Dressing:

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

cup extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place cubed butternut squash on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and bake for 20-25 minutes until softened. Combine all salad dressing ingredients in a mason jar, seal tightly with lid and shake vigorously or until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. In a large serving bowl, combine the bowtie pasta, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, roasted butternut squash and spinach. Add the salad dressing and toss to combine.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving): calories 442, carbohydrates 65 grams, protein 8 grams, fat 18 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, fiber 8 grams, sugar 22 grams, sodium 190 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.