Published On: 09.21.24 

By: Andrea Mathis

Recipe: Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing

Welcome the flavors of autumn with Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things) 

Fall Pasta Salad brings together the best of the season’s bounty, with a delicious combination of roasted butternut squash, bowtie noodles, dried cranberries, pecans, feta and spinach — all delicately drizzled with a homemade maple dressing.

It may sound fancy, but it’s super easy to make.

Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing

Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Serves: 6

Ingredients

  • 4 cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 8 ounces bow tie pasta, cooked
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup pecans
  • 4 ounces crumbled feta
  • 8 ounces baby spinach
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Maple Salad Dressing:

  • cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Place cubed butternut squash on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.
  3. Season with salt and pepper to taste and bake for 20-25 minutes until softened.
  4. Combine all salad dressing ingredients in a mason jar, seal tightly with lid and shake vigorously or until emulsified.
  5. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
  6. In a large serving bowl, combine the bowtie pasta, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, roasted butternut squash and spinach.
  7. Add the salad dressing and toss to combine.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving): calories 442, carbohydrates 65 grams, protein 8 grams, fat 18 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, fiber 8 grams, sugar 22 grams, sodium 190 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.

