Recipe: Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing
Fall Pasta Salad brings together the best of the season’s bounty, with a delicious combination of roasted butternut squash, bowtie noodles, dried cranberries, pecans, feta and spinach — all delicately drizzled with a homemade maple dressing.
It may sound fancy, but it’s super easy to make.
Fall Pasta Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash & Maple Dressing
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 4 cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces bow tie pasta, cooked
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup pecans
- 4 ounces crumbled feta
- 8 ounces baby spinach
- Salt and pepper to taste
Maple Salad Dressing:
- ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place cubed butternut squash on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and bake for 20-25 minutes until softened.
- Combine all salad dressing ingredients in a mason jar, seal tightly with lid and shake vigorously or until emulsified.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
- In a large serving bowl, combine the bowtie pasta, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, roasted butternut squash and spinach.
- Add the salad dressing and toss to combine.
Recipe notes
Nutritional information (1 serving): calories 442, carbohydrates 65 grams, protein 8 grams, fat 18 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, fiber 8 grams, sugar 22 grams, sodium 190 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.