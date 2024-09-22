Blackberries: 7 recipes that feature the state fruit of Alabama

When Beverly Davis makes her Blackberry Pepper Jelly, she recommends serving it with a block of cream cheese. “You definitely need the cream cheese,” she says, because the hot, spicy nature of the jalapeño needs something to calm it down. She also likes to serve it with Sociables crackers. “Those are real good.”

When we made the jelly for our taste-testing here at the office, our cook Brooke Echols made two versions, one with jalapeños with seeds intact, and another version with the seeds scooped out (less spicy). Davis says she perfected her recipe about two years ago and says you can use any kind of fruit to make it. “You can also cook with it, put it over meats and even vegetables,” says the retired postmaster.

At a recent get-together of classmates from Autauga County High School Class of 1972, she says, “One of the guys ate a half a block of the cream cheese” topped with her prize-winning jelly. “Guys really like it.”

Blackberry Pepper Jelly

Ingredients

1 pound fresh jalapeños

2 cups fresh blackberries

5 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup white or apple cider vinegar

¼ cup lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

3 ounces liquid fruit pectin

Instructions

Dice the jalapeños and squeeze out the liquid (paper towel works well for this and kitchen gloves are helpful). Put the diced jalapeños, sugar, blackberries, salt, vinegar and lime juice in a large heavy-duty saucepan. (Make sure there is plenty of extra space because the mixture will boil and rise significantly). Bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat but maintain a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, remove boiler from the heating element and add the liquid pectin, stir in and return to heat. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil and time for one minute. Remove from heat and let cool for five minutes, then give a good stir (to evenly distribute the pepper and blackberry pieces). Pour into jelly jars, fill to ¼ inch of the top. Wipe the tops clean and secure the lids and rims. Process in a water bath canner for 10 minutes.

Cook’s tip: Pepper Jelly is delicious served with a block of cream cheese and eaten with crackers. It makes a great appetizer for ball games, holidays and any family or business gatherings. Make sure you wash and sterilize the jars and lids before use.

Beverly N. Davis

Blackberry Lemon Jazz Ice Cream

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup half-n-half

3 egg yolks

¾ cup fresh lemon zest

1 cup sugar

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

1 cup crushed blackberries

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Instructions

Pour all ingredients in a 2-quart saucepan and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. Pour ice cream base into ice cream maker for 15 minutes or until frozen. Top with white chocolate shavings, fresh berries and whipped cream.

Robin Bacon

Blackberry Shortcake Cobbler

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces

¼ cup boiling water

Blackberry filling:

4 cups fresh blackberries, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved with ¼ cup cold water

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 lemon, zested

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 10-inch cast iron skillet and 9-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

For topping, mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a bowl. Cut in butter until mixture is like coarse crumbs. Add enough boiling water until the mixture is moist. In skillet or pan, combine water and cornstarch until blended. Add sugar, blackberries, lemon juice and zest. Mix together and bring to a boil, stirring. Drop small spoonfuls of dough on top of blueberry mixture. Sprinkle turbinado sugar on top. Bake in preheated oven until the topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

Nancy Sizemore

Berry Crisp

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked oats, quick cooking or regular (not instant)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup nuts (walnut, pecan or hazel nut), chopped

½ cup butter

3 cups fresh or frozen blackberries

¾ cup sugar

Cooking spray

Instructions

Mix oats, flour and brown sugar. Add nuts. Cut in butter until crumbly. Spray an 8-inch-square pan. Place half of crumb mixture on bottom. Mix berries and white sugar and pour over crumb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

Sharon Pitt

Blackberry Jam Cake

Ingredients

1 box spice cake mix

½ cup water

1 cup sour cream

3 large eggs

1 cup seedless blackberry jam

½ cup walnuts, chopped

½ cup dried cherries, chopped

1 container caramel frosting

Instructions

Mix well for 2 minutes; add nuts and cherries last. Bake at 350 degrees for 24-28 minutes in a 2-by-8-inch round cake pan (greased and floured). Cool on rack 15 minutes. Frost cake with caramel frosting.

Cook’s note: Use your own recipe for caramel frosting or order Caramel Icing from The Caramel Factory in Batesville, Mississippi.

Jane Ahern Smith

Fresh Blackberry Fried Pies

Ingredients

1 quart fresh blackberries

Sugar

Oil, for frying

1 15-ounce package refrigerator pie crusts

Instructions

Wash and dry blackberries. Use both pastry sheets in a 15-ounce package of refrigerator pie crusts. From both pastry sheets, cut 6-inch circles. In the center of each circle, place whole berries. Leave empty space from edges of crust. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar over the berries. Take one side of crust and fold over berries to opposite side to form half circles. Crinkle edges with fork. With fork, make a few holes on one side of pies. Pour 1 inch of oil in a cast iron skillet. Heat on medium temperature. Lay pies in oil, brown one side, then turn pies to brown on the other side. It’s better if some of the juice leaks out, making a candy-like crust on the pies. Take pies out of oil and place on paper towels to drain. Cool slightly and enjoy while still warm.

Editor’s note: We added a simple powdered sugar glaze for a sweet topping.

Barbara Woodard

Pan-Seared Filet with Blackberry Chutney

We love making this easy and delicious Blackberry Chutney every summer. One of the tastiest ways we can think of serving it is with a delicious filet sourced right here from an Alabama cattle rancher. While this recipe is a fantastic way to use those summer blueberries, you will want to store this chutney in a jar and keep it in the fridge to use it in a dozen more ways. For more recipes, visit thebutteredhome.com.

Ingredients

¼ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter, divided

½ cup sliced onions

½ cup sliced red bell pepper

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1½ cups fresh blackberries, washed and dried

3 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons pepper

1½ pounds beef filet mignon

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, sauté 1 tablespoon butter with sliced onions and red bell peppers, just until soft. Add red wine vinegar, brown sugar and blackberries. Simmer on low heat until the liquid has reduced by half, 10 to 15 minutes. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cool. We like to keep it as is, but feel free to blend until smooth and strain to remove any seeds if you prefer.

Mix 2½ tablespoons salt and 2½ tablespoons pepper and place in a platter or large plate. Prepare your filet by rolling just the edges of the filet in the salt-and-pepper mixture to coat evenly. Set aside.

In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add the prepared filets and sear in the hot pan for 3 to 5 minutes. Add the last tablespoon of butter, turn the filets and sear for the same amount of time for medium rare or longer, according to what level of doneness you prefer.

Allow the meat to rest for about three minutes and serve with the blackberry chutney on top or on the side. Enjoy.

Brooke Burks, The Buttered Home

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.