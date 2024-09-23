Community leaders celebrate renovations at Gulf State Park Pier with ribbon-cutting

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship speaks during the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the Gulf State Park Pier on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Alabama State Parks)

Civic, business and community leaders gathered last week to cut a ceremonial ribbon and celebrate the re-opening of the iconic Gulf State Park Pier.

The pier underwent an extensive renovation and re-opened to the public last month, and the ribbon-cutting allowed community leaders to show their appreciation for the Gulf Coast landmark.

“If you want to get an understanding of why our state is called ‘Alabama the Beautiful,’ all you need to do is stand on the pier here at Gulf State Park,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “There’s no better spot to enjoy God’s creation than by seeing a sunrise or sunset from the Gulf State Park Pier.”

The upgrades at Gulf State Park were among the $150 million available for renovations, repairs and construction at many of Alabama’s 21 state parks.

The pier closed from November 2023 to August 2024 for a $13.6 million renovation project led by contractor MD Thomas Construction of Orange Beach. In September 2020, Hurricane Sally destroyed a 200-foot section of the pier and caused other damage. The repairs to the pier were paid with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deepwater Horizon Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) funds and State Park revenues. Commissioner Blankenship is the lead NRDA trustee for Alabama.

ADCNR navigated a lengthy process to obtain federal permits for the renovation and repair work, and the renovated pier opened last month to rave reviews from local residents and tourists.

“We couldn’t have completed this project, which made the pier better than ever, without support from my fellow NRDA trustees, local governments and state and federal legislators,” Blankenship said. “The pier is an iconic spot on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, and it’s wonderful to have it open for business again.”

While the pier’s restaurant, gift shop and beach access are fully operational, the observation deck, located above the octagon on the pier’s south end, will re-open soon.

Admission fees for sightseers, anglers and others are as follows:

Parking: $10, all day.

Fishing (All Day)

Adult – $9.

Veteran – $6.

Campground/Lodge Guest – $6.

Children under 12 – Free.

Weekly Fishing Permit – $41.

Monthly Fishing Permit – $81.

Six Month Fishing Permit – $161.

Annual Fishing Permit – $321.

In addition, all anglers must have a valid fishing license.