How HudsonAlpha is spurring the economic development of the Alabama Wiregrass

The Wiregrass Peanut Project, which launched in seven high schools in the spring and expanded to four more this fall, sees students growing peanut plants and studying their genetic characteristics, eventually selecting a handful of plants with drought- and disease-resistant qualities to be bred by HudsonAlpha researchers in Huntsville. (HudsonAlpha)

Last December, the Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced its expansion into Alabama’s Wiregrass region. In partnership with the city of Dothan and other communities in the state’s southeasternmost corner, HudsonAlpha hopes to spur the development of the area’s agricultural technology sector through educational initiatives, research programs and economic development.

“The vision was, how can Dothan and the Wiregrass take their existing economic foundation and improve it?” says Dean Mitchell, the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass and a former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. “How can we build jobs for the future? It was an opportunity that Dothan leadership saw … to elevate our economy and elevate our future opportunities for young people.”

Mitchell points to HudsonAlpha’s impact on Huntsville’s biotech sector as something the Wiregrass initiative hopes to emulate “in a different geographic region and on a smaller scale.”

“One of the many successes they’ve had in Huntsville has been the ability to create a biotech industry right there on their campus,” he says. “I believe when the doors opened 16 years ago, there were three or four biotech companies. Today there are over 50.”

One way the initiative hopes to translate that success to the Wiregrass is by applying genomics research to the region’s major agricultural industries, such as peanuts and timber. Uniquely, a large portion of that research is being conducted by local high school students. The Wiregrass Peanut Project, which launched in seven high schools in the spring and expanded to four more this fall, sees students growing peanut plants and studying their genetic characteristics, eventually selecting a handful of plants with drought- and disease-resistant qualities to be bred by HudsonAlpha researchers in Huntsville.

“This is the only plant-breeding program in the whole world, that we’re aware of, that’s being driven by high-school students,” Mitchell says. “When they extract [the plants’] DNA, that’s a 31-step protocol that those students have to go through. That’s usually done at a college level, so this is a unique opportunity for student scientists in the Wiregrass to participate in a true research project.”

There are other educational initiatives in the works, including summer camps for middle- and high-schoolers, as well as an internship program that will partner college undergraduates with Wiregrass-based companies. “We’re building a [career] pipeline,” Mitchell says. “We’re making the community aware of the importance of DNA and how you use genomics to improve life, human health and plant health.”

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is also laying a foundation for entrepreneurs in the biotechnology sector. Its Navigate Mentoring program has already connected six up-and-coming entrepreneurs with established business professionals in the area, who provide guidance through the challenges of establishing a biotech startup. And in early May, builders broke ground on the Wiregrass Innovation Center, a 45,000-square-foot center in Dothan focused on workforce training and entrepreneurial development. HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will be a tenant of that facility but also hopes to attract other ag-tech businesses to use the facility as a collaborative hub and business accelerator.

The ultimate goal is to develop the Wiregrass area’s biotechnology infrastructure so cities like Dothan can develop and retain an educated workforce and a thriving entrepreneurial community. “Agriculture is a huge part of the economy, not only in the Wiregrass but throughout the state, and we really see an opportunity to take technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, apply that to agriculture and help entrepreneurs feed and fuel the world,” Mitchell says. “Every community has its strengths and challenges, but we’ve been fortunate that the city of Dothan entered into this partnership and provided the opportunity for our community to embrace science, research, innovation and entrepreneurship with an organization that has a track record of success.”

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.