Birmingham, Alabama, Housing Authority welcomes residents to new $17 million development on city’s Southside

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (center) and Jaquice Reynolds, president of the Southtown Resident Council (with scissors), prepare to cut the ribbon for the Edgehill at Southtown development, flanked by Dontrelle Young Foster, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (right of Reynolds), and city, business and corporate leaders. (Barnett Wright, The Birmingham Times)

Inside the air-conditioned and soon-to-be occupied Edgehill at Southtown development on Birmingham’s Southside, Thomas Clark, a future resident, spoke passionately about his new home.

“I’m very excited. It’s an honor and a blessing to be a part of history. […] I think this is a good change for the community,” said Clark, who’s lived in the previous Southtown Court for three years. “It’s amazing and fascinating. I thank God for putting a roof over my head.”

Meanwhile, outside the facility on a warm morning, Jaquice Reynolds, president of the Southtown Resident Council, spoke just as passionately about the $17 million facility that consists of 60 units, including 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes that are equipped with major appliances.

“This means a lot to us,” Reynolds told a crowd filled with city leaders, developers and fellow residents. “We are very thankful and we’re very grateful that HABD chose us to go along this journey. We’d like to thank our developers for providing such a remarkable residence.”

Reynolds spoke during a ribbon cutting ceremony that attracted not only the soon-to-be occupants like Clark but also Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; City Council President Darrell O’Quinn and Councilors Valerie Abbott and Carol Clarke; Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson; Dontrelle Young Foster, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD); and other housing officials.

“Southtown represents hope … this is what putting people first looks like,” Woodfin said. “This is what putting people first feels like. We build new homes, we build new opportunities, and most importantly, we build hope.”

Foster said, “Today marks a significant milestone in the journey of the Edgehill at Southtown, a journey that speaks to the power of vision, collaboration and a shared commitment to create not just buildings but a future filled with opportunities.”

The new development is on the footprint of Southtown Court, a 455-unit public housing community that was built in 1941. The new Southtown is equipped with business centers, computers and flat screen TVs, a fitness center, community rooms, a game room with a Pac-Man video arcade machine and pool table. It also includes charging stations for electric vehicles, new appliances, in-unit washer and dryers and balconies. The 60 units will be full when residents begin moving in on Oct. 1.

HABD, the City of Birmingham, Southside Development Company and other contractors began construction of the facility in April 2023. It is part of a larger development that includes affordable housing, retail, hospitality, entertainment and office space.

“We’re not done yet,” Woodfin said. “Southtown Senior [Living Facility] and our second occupancy of 143 looks to be online next spring …”

Several times officials spoke of residents displaced during the rebuild. “As it’s been stated and will be shared many times, and I’m glad to be a part of the chorus,” the mayor said, “to the residents of Southtown: Welcome home!”