Economic development partnership ONE East Alabama celebrates launch

ONE East Alabama, a newly formed regional economic development 501(c)6 organization, celebrated its official launch on Thursday at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway. The event’s purpose was to showcase the collaborative efforts of the nine-county area that makes up East Alabama and display its premier business offerings and tourism destinations.

Approximately 150 people attended the event. The crowd was made up of state and local officials as well as a plethora of business owners — all excited about the economic growth of the eastern part of the state.

“While I’m excited about being here tonight, I’m even more excited about the future,” said Terry Smiley, who serves as the chair of ONE East as well as the vice president of Alabama Power‘s Eastern Division. “At the end of the day, what we want is to have a future workforce. Our children that are prepared to fulfill their dreams right here in East Alabama. And thanks to all of you and your investment into ONE East and the work that you do each and every day — the work that we will do together — we will make those dreams come true.”

Smiley was one of the featured speakers at Thursday’s event alongside several other large players in East Alabama. These speakers included Brian Crichton, president of Talladega Superspeedway; Dr. Don Killingsworth, president of Jacksonville State University; Chad Jones, president and CEO of First Bank of Alabama; Greg Barker, president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama; Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Department of Tourism; and Phil Webb, owner of Webb Concrete and Building Materials.

While she couldn’t be in attendance personally, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke to the audience via a pre-recorded video and shared her support of ONE East.

“Everyone here tonight represents what can be done when we come together as one to work for all of Alabama,” Ivey said. “I am proud to see community leaders thinking beyond municipal and county lines to embrace the progress that can be accomplished when we pool our resources and work together to lift each other up with one voice and one vision.”

According to a statement from the organization, ONE East’s mission is to attract investment and generate high-quality employment opportunities by leveraging a coordinated strategy that encompasses economic development, education, workforce development and tourism. By uniting the strengths of the region, ONE East aims to enhance the overall prosperity and quality of life for all communities involved.

Each of the three pillars helps to build up the other, creating growth in the region. By boosting initiatives aimed at attracting new businesses, economic development will be achieved. By providing educational opportunities and cultivating relationships to develop a skilled workforce, businesses will be more attracted to plant roots in East Alabama. Regarding tourism, efforts to promote the region’s unique and natural assets and cultural heritage play a part in attracting newcomers to the area.

“It’s inspiring to see so many stakeholders together here united by a shared vision for the future of our growth of the region,” Killingsworth said. “… By creating opportunities for local businesses to grow and new industries to move in, ONE East is helping ensure that our students don’t have to leave the area to find great jobs. They can stay right here, invest in their communities and contribute to the economic success of our region.”

ONE East is funded by both public- and private-sector investors. The organization encourages collaboration, which will generate new economic prospects for the region. Counties included in ONE East are Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Tallapoosa and Talladega.