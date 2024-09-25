Alabama Power enhances Gulf marine habitat with donated reef materials

Alabama Power has donated more materials to use in the expansion of the state's artificial reef system in the Gulf of Mexico. (Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power recently contributed additional materials to the state’s renowned artificial reef system, further enhancing marine habitats and supporting the growth of fish populations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The newly added materials include large concrete structures and repurposed steel, which will provide essential habitats for various marine species. It is the first time the company has contributed materials from its Power Delivery division for the reef project.

The Alabama Artificial Reef Program, established in 1953, is one of the oldest and most successful initiatives of its kind in the U.S. The program has played a crucial role in promoting biodiversity and supporting both recreational and commercial fishing industries. By contributing to this program, Alabama Power not only aids in the conservation of marine life but also supports local economies that rely on fishing and tourism. The company’s recent contribution underscores the importance of corporate involvement in environmental conservation efforts.

In 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey designated an area off Dauphin Island as the Christopher M. Blankenship Artificial Reef Zone. Named for the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the honor recognizes Blankenship’s contribution to expanding the artificial reef system off the state’s coast.

The new Alabama Power materials were strategically deployed in designated reef zones off the coast of Alabama, where they will quickly become home to a variety of marine species, including red snapper, grouper and amberjack. These structures mimic natural reef formations, providing shelter and breeding grounds that are vital for the survival and proliferation of marine life. The enhancement of these reefs is expected to attract more fish, thereby improving fishing opportunities for both commercial and recreational fishermen.

Alabama Power’s contribution also highlights the broader benefits of artificial reefs, which extend beyond fishing. These reefs serve as valuable sites for marine research and conservation, offering scientists opportunities to study marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activities on the ecosystems. Additionally, the reefs are popular destinations for diving and marine life observation, further promoting environmental awareness and education. This collaborative effort between Alabama Power and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources showcases a successful model of public-private partnership in environmental conservation.