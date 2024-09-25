Check out these 7 early fall food festivals in Alabama

The ever-popular National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores is just one of the many food festivals scheduled in Alabama between now and mid-October. (National Shrimp Festival)

Food lovers across the state can taste the transition to fall at festivals celebrating a late-season legume, barbecue and other delectable delights. Wine and cheese lovers can explore downtown Opelika, Hoover restaurants will strut their stuff, and shrimp will show off their appeal. Even local honey — the sweet byproduct of the insects that pollinate our edible plants and flowers — gets its due in festivals through mid-October celebrating some of Alabama’s favorite eats and drinks.

Sept. 27-28

Ingalls Harbor, 802 Wilson St.

The fundraiser for the Decatur-based Mosaic Mentoring program is a two-day steak-grilling competition where contestants vie for cash prizes and entry to the 2025 Steak Cookoff Association World Championship finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Mosaic provides the competition steaks, and youths can participate in a pork chop challenge. The Real Steel Garage Charity Car Show is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; vendors include arts and crafts and food trucks.

Admission is free.

Sept. 27

Downtown Opelika

The tour of downtown features about 20 stops to sample wine and cheese. Merchants will open for late-evening shopping. Food trucks and live entertainment round out the evening.

Advance tickets are $40 each; $500 for the VIP tent includes six admission tickets. Prices increase for tickets purchased at the gate.

Oct. 3

Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

Nearly two dozen restaurants, food trucks and caterers have signed on for the annual event showcasing Hoover’s growing mix of locally owned independents joining the city’s more established chain restaurants. The evening under the stars, set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., includes food and drink samples, plus musical entertainment. Limited parking is available onsite; a shuttle will run from the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot in the Riverchase Shopping Center at Lorna Road and U.S. 31. The rain date, if needed, is Oct. 10.

Admission is via paperless ticket; pay the fee online ($45 for members, $50 for nonmembers) and check in upon arrival.

Oct. 4-5

Main Street

It’s a fall carnival and a celebration of one of Alabama’s favorite legumes. The C&M Entertainment Carnival sets up starting Wednesday, Oct. 3, and runs through Sunday. The Butterbean Festival is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features food, arts and crafts and entertainment.

Admission is free. C&M charges $20 for carnival admission armbands, and ride tickets are $1 each or 12 for $10.

Oct. 6

Winfred Thomas Agricultural Station

Alchemy Farms and Plants presents the sixth annual tribute to honey and the bees that produce it. In a new location this year, the Alabama Honey Festival is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 372 Walker Lane. Vendors will offer baked goods; produce from Short Creek Homestead, 4G Farms and Sligo Farm; and arts and crafts. Of course, there will be plenty of raw honey and honey-made products.

Admission is free.

Oct. 10-13

101 Gulf Shores Parkway

Alabama is blessed with access to fresh-caught shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico in a nation that imports 90% of its shrimp. For more than 50 years, the National Shrimp Festival has been the go-to fete for crustaceans, crafts and music from country to classic rock. Organizers of the volunteer festival promise an “action-packed weekend with nearly 250,000 of your closest friends.” It’s set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking at the site is limited; a shuttle service is available for $5 per day, with unlimited rides.

Admission is free.

Oct. 12

Downtown Square

Teams will compete for cash prizes in an event sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and Alabama Barbecue Association. The categories are chicken and ribs. The competition is the culmination of the Backyard Battle Royale, a cook-off across five barbecue festivals in north Alabama and south Tennessee. A Kids-Q competition involves burgers. Nearly 200 vendors are expected. Activities include a dog show and parade, cornhole tournament, motor-vehicle show, kids’ fun area and music. The beer garden requires an ID. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a shuttle runs (scroll down here for a map) until 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

This story originally was published on the Soul-Grown website.