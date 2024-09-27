Alabama Power’s restoration efforts continue at home, assistance planned for Georgia in wake of Hurricane Helene

Alabama Power crews are working to restore power to those customers affected by Hurricane Helene. (Alabama Power)

Alabama Power is working to restore remaining outages caused by Hurricane Helene in its home state and its crews are preparing to assist Georgia with its restoration efforts.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, approximately 2,600 Alabama Power customers remained without service of the 27,000 that were affected by the storm’s passage. The remaining outages are expected to be restored by midnight.

Even as the restoration work is ongoing, Alabama Power is mobilizing teams to send to assist sister company Georgia Power in the more substantial restoration efforts in that state.

Our teams are nearly finished with restoration efforts after #HurricaneHelene. Our thoughts are with our neighbors in Georgia, who were hit hard, and we’re grateful to be on the way to lend @GeorgiaPower a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/J3d9V5oVhM — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) September 27, 2024

