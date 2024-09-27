From tailgate to touchdown | University of South Alabama
From delicious food to family-friendly fun, here is a list of must-visit spots in Mobile on a USA game day. Get ready for some Jag spirit!
Grab breakfast at Maple Street Biscuit Company
Spend the morning with family and friends at Maple Street Biscuit Company, just down the road from the Jag stadium and festivities.
Visit the Jaguar Stadium Store
Shop some new Jag swag at the Jaguar Stadium Store!
Snap a Jag-themed selfie
Stop by the South Mural outside of the Student Center to snap a selfie in your game-day outfits.
Grab lunch at the Mellow Mushroom
A USA staple just a short walk from the stadium, the Mellow Mushroom is a game-day staple for students and fans.
Join the tailgating festivities
Make your way to Jaguar Row for all of the fun tailgating festivities. From food trucks to Kid’s Zone for family fun games, you’ll be sure to get into the game-day spirit ahead of kickoff.
