James Spann: Rain continues over northeast Alabama; dry weekend ahead

RADAR CHECK: The rain shield associated with Helene is over the northeast corner of Alabama early this morning; the rest of the state is dry. The circulation of Helene will be absorbed by a deep upper low near Memphis over the next 24 hours, and we expect another band of showers to wrap into the northern third of the state this afternoon and tonight. The best chance of rain will be north of I-20; the rest of the state will be dry.

A tight pressure gradient will make for strong, gusty winds over the northern half of the state this afternoon and tonight; gusts to 30-35 mph are possible. A wind advisory is in effect.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds will linger across the northern half of Alabama Saturday, and we will mention some risk of isolated showers during the afternoon and evening on the south side of the upper low over Tennessee and Kentucky. The rain won’t be heavy or widespread, and south Alabama will be dry. Sunday looks generally dry statewide with only a few isolated showers over the far northern counties. The high will be in the mid 70s Saturday, followed by low 80s Sunday.

At this point most of next week looks warm and dry, with highs in the low to mid 80s. TROPICS: Helene has been downgraded to a tropical storm; it is just northeast of Macon around daybreak with winds of 70 mph. The system will weaken today and will dissipate over Kentucky during the weekend.

Hurricane Isaac is in the middle of the North Atlantic, moving east/northeast away from the U.S. It’s no threat to land.

An area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for slow development thereafter while the system moves generally northwestward, potentially entering the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. Global models suggest this feature could be near the Gulf Coast in about 10 days, but there is no skill in forecasting the placement or intensity of a tropical cyclone 10 days in advance. We will watch it closely, as always.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For tonight’s high school games, some rain is possible, if not likely, over the northern third of the state (north of I-20), but the central and southern counties will be dry. We should also note that it will be rather windy tonight over north Alabama, with potential for gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

On Saturday, UAB hosts Navy (11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there is a small risk of a shower during the game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Auburn hosts Oklahoma Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Alabama will host Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We will mention a small risk of a shower during the first half of the game; otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 70 degrees.

ON THIS DATE IN 1985: Hurricane Gloria swept over the Outer Banks, then rushed across Long Island, New England and Canada. It was the first significant hurricane to hit New England in 25 years and brought heavy rains and high winds to the Mid-Atlantic states as well.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.