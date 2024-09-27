The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Week 5
Two huge SEC games are being played in the state Saturday, with none bigger than the matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, Auburn is looking for a win as it hosts Oklahoma.
The Next Round guys take a look at those games in this week’s Alabama News Center College Football Preview.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.