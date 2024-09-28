Five ways to manage voice overuse during football season
With football season in the air, fans spend weekends cheering on their favorite teams. Yet, amid all the excitement, a less obvious concern often gets overlooked: voice strain. For many devoted supporters, the thrill of shouting and cheering during games can result in vocal strain and potentially long-term vocal health problems.
The human voice is a sensitive instrument, easily strained when exposed to extended or intense use. This becomes particularly relevant during football season, as passionate fans often spend long periods shouting, cheering and chanting.
Dr. Blake Simpson, Abroms Endowed Professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Otolaryngology and co-director of the UAB Voice Center, offers five tips to help preserve and protect the extended use of one’s voice.
Understanding vocal overuse
“Screaming is far more damaging to your voice than you might expect,” Simpson said. “I’ve probably encountered as much vocal cord trauma from passionate sports fans as from professional singers injuring their cords during a performance.”
Much like any muscle in the body, the vocal cords can suffer from overuse without sufficient rest, leading to inflammation, nodules or even more serious vocal conditions.
Simpson says repeated strain on the vocal cords can cause a range of symptoms, such as hoarseness, throat discomfort and, in severe cases, loss of voice. Overlooking these early signs can worsen vocal issues, making recovery more difficult.
Preventive measures
To mitigate the risk of vocal overuse, Simpson recommends several proactive measures:
- Stay hydrated: Keeping well-hydrated is essential for maintaining lubrication of the vocal cords. Drinking water regularly is important, especially before, during and after extended cheering sessions.
- Rest your voice: Taking breaks between cheering allows the vocal cords to recover. Alternating between cheering and clapping is another way to minimize strain.
- Warmup: Just as athletes prepare their bodies with warmup exercises, vocal warmups can help ready the vocal cords for prolonged use and reduce strain.
- Use amplification: Whenever possible, use amplification devices or join in collective cheers with others to lessen the need for individual vocal projection.
- Consult a professional: If persistent or severe vocal symptoms are experienced, it is important to consult a qualified otolaryngologist for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
Throughout football season, fans are encouraged to enjoy the games responsibly by caring for their vocal health. By adopting preventive measures and seeking early intervention, enthusiasts can continue cheering on their teams passionately while protecting their most valuable cheering asset — their voice.
This story originally was published on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.