Recipe: Savory Baked Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

Savory Baked Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches are a real treat and a delicious way to start your day. Whether you’re rushing out the door for school or work, these sandwiches are perfect for those busy mornings and ready in no time. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

As the back-to-school season kicks into high gear, mornings can get a little hectic. Finding time to prepare a satisfying breakfast that everyone will love might seem like a challenge, but these Savory Baked Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches are here to save the day. They’re quick, easy and absolutely delicious, making them the perfect solution for busy mornings. Plus, they can be made ahead of time and frozen, so all you have to do is reheat and go.

You can make a batch on Sunday, freeze them and have a ready-to-go breakfast for the whole week. This kind of back-to-school meal prep is a game-changer for busy families, giving you one less thing to worry about on those rushed school mornings.

How to freeze and reheat your croissant breakfast sandwiches

If you want to make these sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them for later, simply follow these steps:

Cool the sandwiches: Allow the sandwiches to cool completely after baking.

Wrap individually: Wrap each sandwich tightly in aluminum foil or plastic wrap, then place them in a freezer-safe bag or container.

Freeze: Store the sandwiches in the freezer for up to one month.

To reheat, unwrap a sandwich and place it on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. You can also reheat them in the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes for a crispier result.

These make-ahead breakfast sandwiches are loaded with flavor and guaranteed to help keep your kids satisfied.

Savory Baked Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

4 large croissants

12 slices bacon

6 large eggs

4 slices Colby Jack cheese

4 slices Swiss cheese

3 tablespoons unsalted, melted butter

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon Everything Bagel seasoning

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup green onions, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the croissants in half, lengthwise, splitting the top and bottom half. Place the bottom halves into a baking dish, sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside. Pan fry the bacon until it’s crisped to your liking. Remove the bacon from the skillet and reduce the heat to low. Wipe out the skillet, leaving a little bit of grease to cook the eggs. Whisk together 6 eggs with a dash of salt and pepper and add them to the hot pan. Slowly fold the eggs until scrambled and fluffy. To the bottom half of each croissant, add one slice of Colby Jack cheese, ¼ of the scrambled eggs, three slices of bacon and a slice of Swiss cheese. Cover with the top half of the croissant. In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, mustard, Everything Bagel seasoning, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Brush the tops of the croissants with the melted butter mixture and sprinkle the green onions on top. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese melts and the croissants are nice and toasted. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (½ sandwich): calories 341, carbohydrates 13 grams, protein 15 grams, fat 25 grams, saturated fat 12 grams, fiber 0 grams, sugar 2 grams, sodium 478 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.