Record in-state class rolls University of Alabama’s total enrollment over 40,000

Students check out the Roll Tide Room at the University of Alabama’s Randall Welcome Center. (University of Alabama)

A record-breaking number of in-state first-year students highlights the University of Alabama’s fall 2024 total enrollment of 40,846, surpassing 40,000 for the first time.

The enrollment includes 3,434 freshmen from Alabama. This 7.9% increase in in-state first-year students is the university’s sixth consecutive year with an in-state increase. Second-year retention also reached an all-time high at nearly 90%.

“Students continue to be drawn to the University of Alabama and the world-class opportunities and support afforded here,” said Dr. Stuart R. Bell, UA president. “In the end, it’s the Alabama experience, the strength of our faculty, expanding research and incredible resources and facilities that make students want to enroll at UA to pursue a meaningful degree.”

With students from all 67 Alabama counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 95 countries, the University of Alabama is educating and graduating more students than any other college in the state, awarding more than 9,000 degrees throughout the past year.

Alabama experience to Alabama impact

Among support resources available to incoming students are tailored first-year experiences and career advising. The university also provides resources to students to further their education outside the classroom with opportunities like undergraduate research and the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership.

The University of Alabama offers some of the most generous scholarships in the state for qualifying Alabama residents, including both need- and merit-based awards. Scholarship programs like Alabama Advantage and Alabama Prestige ensure UA is both accessible and affordable for Alabama residents.

Data shows that investing in an education at UA provides students with a higher-than-average starting salary after graduation.

The university has a $2.948 billion economic impact on the state of Alabama.

Notable numbers

In-state student growth is outpacing the state’s population growth, increasing 4.7% overall and 7.9% among first-time undergraduates.

First-generation students among all undergraduates increased 9.8%.

Graduate school enrollment jumped 5.4% with 6,001 students. The number of in-state graduate students increased 8.3%.

The university has a record enrollment of 10,111 minority students, an 8.2% increase from 2023.

Students have hailed from all 67 Alabama counties since UA began keeping that record in 1999.

The fall 2023 class second-year retention rate is a record 89.5%.

