First Solar inaugurates $1.1 billion Alabama manufacturing facility

First Solar, the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, has opened a $1.1 billion manufacturing plant in Lawrence County, Alabama. (First Solar)

First Solar Inc. inaugurated its new $1.1 billion solar panel manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, which is expected to create more than 800 energy technology manufacturing jobs in Alabama.

The facility adds 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of fully vertically integrated nameplate solar manufacturing capacity in the United States. The project was announced in November 2022.

“This represents a great day for First Solar and for Lawrence County because this production facility is destined to become a major player in the U.S. renewable energy market,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“Moreover, the Alabama workers at this facility will help break the nation’s dependence on foreign-made solar panels and contribute to our energy independence,” she said.

The Lawrence County facility, along with First Solar’s three operating factories in Ohio, brings the company’s domestic nameplate manufacturing capacity to almost 11 GW and its global capacity to more than 21 GW, once fully ramped.

First Solar, the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, is also constructing a $1.1 billion, 3.5 GW facility in Louisiana, which is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2025.

“This is the first of two fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing facilities that solidify the role of the Gulf Coast states in enabling America’s all-of-the-above energy strategy,” said First Solar CEO Mark Widmar. “This energy technology manufacturing facility produces American solar panels, with American-made components sourced from a supply chain that spans the country.

“The hundreds of people that operate this facility represent the next generation of American energy workers and are joined by thousands more steelworkers, glassworkers, miners, truck drivers, railroad workers and others that enable our mission to support our country’s energy security,” Widmar said.

Solar value chain

First Solar’s advanced, highly differentiated manufacturing process allows it to transform a sheet of glass into ready-to-ship thin-film solar panels in approximately four hours. The Alabama facility’s entire solar value chain — equivalent to transformation from semiconductor to wafer to cell to module — operates under one roof, using one tightly controlled process with rigorous quality assurance and control.

The Series 7 modules produced in Lawrence County use Alabama-sourced steel, smelted, rolled and fabricated within a 25-mile radius of the facility.

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, emphasized the facility’s massive impact on the Lawrence County region.

“First Solar’s $1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Lawrence County is likely the largest investment project ever undertaken in one of our rural counties, demonstrating that our rural communities are prepared to meet any challenge,” McNair said. “This is also a highly positive development for Alabama’s expanding green energy sector and strengthens our state’s growing leadership in the U.S. clean energy industry.”

First Solar is unique among the world’s largest solar manufacturers because it is the only U.S.-headquartered company and does not manufacture in China. The company’s operational manufacturing footprint in Ohio, Alabama and Louisiana represents more than $4 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments.

Local impact

Lawrence County officials praised First Solar’s commitment to the region.

“The inauguration of First Solar is a tremendous milestone for Alabama, particularly for Lawrence County and District One. First Solar’s investment is not only a step forward in clean energy but also a major boost for our local economy,” said County Commissioner Amard Martin.

“This project brings much needed jobs, strengthens our infrastructure and reinforces Alabama’s position as a leader in innovation and sustainability. We are excited about the opportunities this facility will create for our community and future generations,” Martin said.

Commissioner Bobby Burch said, “From a micro level, having First Solar is great for Lawrence County and its neighboring counties. And from a macro level, American-made First Solar panels, with their advanced technology, will greatly influence the global renewable energy market for future generations.”

John Bradley, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), said the commissioning of First Solar’s manufacturing facility in Lawrence County marks a significant step forward in advancing shared goals toward a clean energy future.

“We are proud to partner with the Alabama Department of Commerce and the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board to support companies creating jobs and investment in our communities and look forward to First Solar’s future business success here in Alabama,” he said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.