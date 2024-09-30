Go pink! Support fun activities to help the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama

On Sunday, Oct. 29, lace up your sneakers to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research at the Bolt For Breast Cancer 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in the Mountain Brook suburb of Birmingham, Alabama. Every dollar raised goes to breast cancer research conducted in the Yellowhammer state, funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. (Jatava Burns / BCRFA)

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, businesses and organizations statewide are joining forces and going pink.

October is a time of solidarity, empowerment and enlightenment nationwide as Alabama and the nation celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the Yellowhammer state, an army of businesses and organizations are stepping up to raise funds for the fight by supporting crucial local breast cancer research. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is joining forces with more than 20 entities – ranging from car dealerships to schools, banks and real estate brokerages – eager to make a significant impact. Money raised by these partners will fuel revolutionary advancements in breast cancer diagnostics, treatments, and prevention methods, ultimately saving lives. Every dollar stays in Alabama, but the impact is worldwide.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is dedicated to supporting local research and raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the goal of ensuring a healthier future for all,” says BCRFA President and CEO Beth Davis. “It’s incredibly moving to see our partners come together in support of our mission. It fills me with hope and inspiration for a future free from breast cancer, made possible by groundbreaking research.”

In 2023, the BCRFA invested more than $1.25 million in 35 groundbreaking projects across seven Alabama-based institutes, thanks in part to its partners. The organization will announce its 2024 grant awards in December.

“Funding for research remains critical,” Davis added. “But during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we also have an opportunity to celebrate the victories of breast cancer survivors, honor the memories of those we’ve lost and, most importantly, encourage others to join the battle against this disease that affects so many.”

One in eight women and one in 833 men in the U.S. will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. In Alabama, an estimated 4,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and sadly, 720 lives will be lost to the disease. However, because of significant investments in research and early detection methods, breast cancer death rates are trending downward. It’s remarkable to note that 30 years ago, four out of five breast cancer patients did not survive the illness. Today, there has been significant progress, with four out of five breast cancer patients overcoming the disease.

While working with its business and community partners, the BCRFA is also eager to partner with individuals eager to join the fight against breast cancer. Take part in community events listed below. If there is not an event nearby, support BCRFA by donating, buying the Breast Cancer Research license plate, picking up pink apparel at the BCRFA shop or organizing a fundraiser.

BCRFA-hosted breast cancer awareness events

CahabaQue (Birmingham) – On Saturday, Oct. 12, Cahaba Brewing Co. and the BCRFA team up for the fall CahabaQue BBQ cook-off – a day of BBQ, beer and bragging rights. Enjoy all-you-can-eat samples of BBQ offerings from more than 10 teams, craft beer and live music. Get tickets and info at cahabaque .com .

(Birmingham) – On Saturday, Oct. 12, Cahaba Brewing Co. and the BCRFA team up for the fall CahabaQue BBQ cook-off – a day of BBQ, beer and bragging rights. Enjoy all-you-can-eat samples of BBQ offerings from more than 10 teams, craft beer and live music. Get tickets and info at cahabaque.com.

Calera Goes Pink (Calera) – Join the city of Calera as they go pink to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout October. The citywide event includes a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on Thursday, Oct. 24, and the Calera High School vs. Helena High School football game on Friday, Oct. 25. See details at caleragoespink.com.

Bolt For Breast Cancer 5K and Fun Run (Mountain Brook) – On Sunday, Oct. 29, lace up your sneakers to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research at Bolt For Breast Cancer 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by ABC 33/40. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Stick around for post-race fun with music, refreshments and children's activities, such as face painting and an inflatable obstacle course. Get information and register at boltforbreastcancer.com.

Community partner breast cancer awareness events

ARC Realty “Blue Goes Pink” (Birmingham area/statewide) – ARC Realty will donate $25 for each new property listing in October while encouraging employees and agents to raise funds and awareness. ARC is partnering with Birmingham area restaurants all month, with participating restaurants donating a portion of proceeds to BCRFA from their Blue Goes Pink night.

ARC Realty "Blue Goes Pink" (Birmingham area/statewide) – ARC Realty will donate $25 for each new property listing in October while encouraging employees and agents to raise funds and awareness. ARC is partnering with Birmingham area restaurants all month, with participating restaurants donating a portion of proceeds to BCRFA from their Blue Goes Pink night.

Atrox Factory – Throughout October, Atrox Factory will sell pink, co-branded shirts and tumblers, with 100% of the proceeds going to the BCRFA.

Birmingham Squadron (Multiple BCRFA events) – The Birmingham Squadron mascot will attend CahabaQue on Saturday, Oct. 12, and the Calera Goes Pink football game on Friday, Oct. 25.

Capstone Realty "Blue Goes Pink" (Huntsville area/statewide) – Capstone Realty will donate $25 for each new property listing in October while encouraging employees and agents to raise funds and awareness.

Everyday Pink – Everyday Pink Shop will donate 15% of sales, in store and online, to the BCRFA through Monday, Nov. 4.

GripStarz "Pink Out the State Tour" (statewide) – Gripstarz is hosting a statewide car cruise featuring car shows throughout Alabama in October. Guests are invited to make a donation and sign the banner to show their support.

Renasant Bank (statewide) – Twenty-four Renasant branches across Alabama are raising funds through community fundraisers, T-shirt sales and donations from the public to support the BCRFA and breast cancer research in Alabama.

Riverchase Country Club "2 Laddies and A Caddie Golf Tournament" (Hoover) – On Sunday, Oct. 13, Riverchase Country Club hosts its annual golf tournament to support the BCRFA.

S.H.A.T. RC Speedway (Hueytown) – On Saturday, Oct. 19, S.H.A.T. RC Speedway (Shipman Hueytown Asphalt Track) will host the first Race for a Cure, featuring remote-controlled race cars. All proceeds go to the BCRFA.

Tameron Automotive (Hoover) – Tameron Hyundai and Honda in Hoover are donating $100 to the BCRFA for every car sold in October.

Wet Willie's (Mobile) – Stop at Wet Willie's on Oct. 19 for drinks, munchies and more, and a portion of your purchase will go to the BCRFA. Drop in anytime in October to snag Wet Willie's pink ribbon merchandise benefitting the BCRFA.

Wind Creek Casino and Hotel "Make a Change" (Wetumpka and Montgomery) – Wind Creek Wetumpka and Wind Creek Montgomery guests are encouraged to donate their change throughout October with all proceeds supporting the BCRFA. Proceeds from an employee T-shirt sale will be donated.

Additional community events and partners taking part via internal fundraisers include: