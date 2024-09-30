James Spann: Warm afternoons for Alabama through the week; a few showers Thursday, Friday

RADAR CHECK: Showers are very hard to find across Alabama this afternoon; we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees. Any isolated showers will end this evening; the sky becomes fair tonight with a low in the 60s.

Most of Alabama will be warm and dry Tuesday and Wednesday, with just a small risk of a shower over the northern third of the state Tuesday afternoon.

Moisture levels begin to rise Thursday, and we will mention a chance of showers over the southern counties. Then, a few showers are possible statewide on Friday, but not a washout; rain amounts are expected to be light and spotty.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: At this point the weekend looks warm and dry. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs between 81 and 84 degrees.

For now, much of next week looks dry and cooler, with highs dropping into the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. TROPICS: Joyce is a weak tropical depression in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land; it dissipates tonight.

Isaac is now a post-tropical system in the North Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued the last advisory.

Tropical Storm Kirk is in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. But it will turn north into the open Atlantic and is no threat to land.

A trough of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while the system is over the southern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

The NHC has dropped the chance of development to 40%, and it is still too early to know the final destination or intensity. The new global models show little development, but it remains something to watch.

RACE WEEKEND: A few showers are possible across east Alabama Saturday, but for now the weekend looks warm and dry for the races at the Talladega Superspeedway. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s; lows will be in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: A hurricane that formed on Sept. 22 lasted until Sept. 30. It formed directly over the Lesser Antilles and hit Cuba, Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. Its maximum sustained winds were at 130 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.