Logistics firm TQL plans Huntsville office in expansion of Alabama footprint

Total Quality Logistics' decision to open a third Alabama office in Huntsville will create 100 jobs in the region. The company opened a Mobile office in 2014 and a Birmingham office in 2016. (contributed)

Total Quality Logistics (TQL), the second-largest freight brokerage in North America, announced plans to expand its presence — and its workforce — in Alabama with a new office in Huntsville.

TQL, a global leader in third-party logistics, has selected Bradford Office Park within Cummings Research Park, the nation’s second-largest research park, as the location for its newest operations.

TQL’s Huntsville office at 5025 Bradford Drive, Building Two, Suite 150, will serve as a key addition to the company’s footprint in Alabama. The facility is actively hiring for entry-level sales positions, contributing to the creation of 100 new jobs in the region.

“We’re thrilled to expand our team and strengthen our ties in Alabama through the tremendous Huntsville community,” TQL President Kerry Byrne said. “We chose Huntsville for its accessibility and considerable pool of talent. We’re excited to be part of this city while building on our 10-year presence in the state.”

The Huntsville operation expands TQL’s Alabama presence, following the opening of its offices in Mobile in 2014 and Birmingham in 2016. Recognized nine times as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Alabama,” TQL’s ongoing growth reaffirms the company’s commitment to the state’s business environment and workforce.

“Alabama continues to be a destination for leading companies like Total Quality Logistics, and I’m thrilled to see them growing their footprint in our state with the new office in Huntsville,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This expansion, which will bring 100 new jobs, is a testament to TQL’s confidence in our workforce and our thriving business climate.

“As we continue to position Alabama as a hub for innovation and economic growth, companies like TQL are helping drive our success forward.”

Huntsville, recognized as the economic engine of North Alabama, serves as the hub of a region of more than 1.3 million people and is home to a diverse array of industries, including technology development, integration and advanced manufacturing.

The addition of TQL to Huntsville’s business landscape enhances the city’s growing reputation as a center for logistics and supply chain operations.

“We are excited to welcome TQL’s expansion into Huntsville, which further demonstrates Alabama’s appeal as a hub for business growth and innovation,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This investment not only highlights our state’s strong logistics infrastructure but also Alabama’s readiness to support global growth projects and our ability to keep up with fast-paced changes driven by technology and the evolving logistics landscape.

“The ripple effect of this expansion will not only fuel Huntsville’s economic development but will also enhance Alabama’s standing as a leader in attracting forward-thinking industries.”

Mayor Tommy Battle welcomed TQL to Huntsville.

“We’re proud to welcome TQL to Huntsville’s growing list of logistics providers and look forward to their continued success in the Rocket City,” he said.

Founded in Cincinnati in 1997, Total Quality Logistics connects companies with shipping needs to its network of more than 140,000 transportation providers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services to meet the demands of its global clients.

Candidates interested in the new Huntsville jobs can apply by visiting TQLjobs.com.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.