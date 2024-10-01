Alabama businesses use programs to hire transitioning military service members

The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program is a valuable resource to connect industries needing to hire with transitioning military members. The program allows service members who have 180 days or fewer of service remaining prior to their date of military discharge to participate in real-world training and work experience with industry partners.

Industry partners offer opportunities in various fields, providing valuable training and experience to service members as they transition to civilian life, and service members can explore opportunities in high-demand career fields where they gain practical skills, network with potential employers and enhance their chances of successful civilian employment.

“Overall, the SkillBridge program aims to smooth the transition from military service to civilian employment by giving service members the opportunity to develop work experience and explore career options that are in demand,” said Dave Schantz, who owns and operates Military Onboard Solutions, an organization committed to helping companies become SkillBridge-approved.

While service members participate in SkillBridge, the military continues to pay their compensation and benefits. For employers, this means access to free labor during the program, which allows evaluation of potential employees without the financial burden of salary and benefits.

Alex Watson is a distribution systems operator for Alabama Power who went through the SkillBridge program after serving in the United States Navy. Watson joined the Navy when he was 26 years old and after eight years of service, decided to join the SkillBridge program.

“SkillBridge is a program strictly for military members,” Watson said. “It provides them the access to get back into the workforce, and I just thought it was a great way for me to get my foot in the door with a great company and to basically get an early start on my job search prior to me getting out of the military.”

SkillBridge has received positive feedback from both business leaders and veterans. Engaging with the program offers several advantages for companies. For starters, Skillbridge allows industry partners to tap into a pool of highly skilled and disciplined veterans who have received rigorous training during their military service, bringing valuable expertise to civilian professions.

“As military service members begin to transition to civilian employment, business and industry have the opportunity to market themselves as an ‘employer of choice’ through participation in SkillBridge,” said Jerry Grissom, vice president of Workforce Development for Alabama Power. “This allows them to evaluate potential employees who are well trained and committed to delivering results. Alabama Power is a proud partner of SkillBridge and highly recommends it to those needing to hire top talent.”

Many Skillbridge participants have or have previously had security clearances, which can significantly expedite the process of filling a job requiring clearance. Additionally, the military instills essential ‘soft skills’ in its personnel – highly desirable traits in the workforce, including teamwork, dedication, attention to detail, a problem-solving mindset and loyalty. Business partners can witness these skills in action as service members work for their respective organizations, showcasing their potential as future employees.

“As a top military employer, we are committed to hiring veterans and SkillBridge has proven invaluable to Southern Company for hiring top-tier talent,” said Jeremy Foshee, military recruiting manager with Southern Company.

Two final benefits for companies include cost-effective labor and flexible training venues. In addition to the military paying service members’ compensation and benefits while they go through the SkillBridge program, the training can also be delivered in a variety of locations including on-site, on a military installation, virtually or hybrid approaches.

“Anybody who’s thinking about going through the SkillBridge program, I would definitely recommend it,” Watson said. “As a company, you’re getting a military member who is goal-oriented, being able to adapt and just great leadership. It’s just a great way for military members to connect with companies and being able to move forward just to make that transition a lot easier for military members.”

To learn more about SkillBridge or to sign up as an industry partner, click here. To learn more about Alabama Power’s commitment to veterans and explore potential career options for service members, click here.