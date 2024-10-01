Alabama native and Southern Company CEO Chris Womack to be honored at Black Belt Community Foundation Legacy Dinner

Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack will be honored by the Black Belt Community Foundation at its 2024 Black Belt Legacy Dinner. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is gearing up for a milestone 20th anniversary celebration honoring Greenville native and Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack.

The 2024 Black Belt Legacy Dinner is set to take place Oct. 3 at the Harbert Center in Birmingham. Womack, who is chairman and president of Southern Company, will be recognized as a distinguished native of Alabama’s Black Belt region. Southern Company is the parent company of Alabama Power.

The evening promises to be a vibrant celebration of Black Belt culture and arts, kicking off with a 6 p.m. reception. Attendees will transition to a dinner and awards presentation, where Womack will be recognized for his significant contributions to business and community development. His journey from Greenville to the helm of one of the nation’s leading energy providers epitomizes the transformative mission of BBCF.

“Chris Womack’s journey and commitment to community development make him the perfect honoree for our 20th Anniversary Legacy Dinner,” said BBCF President Felecia Lucky. “His story inspires the young people we serve, demonstrating the heights they can achieve.”

Since its inception in 2004, the BBCF has been a cornerstone in the Black Belt region, investing more than $20 million in grants to support myriad initiatives. These include storm shelters, tornado relief, arts and culture, affordable housing, racial equity programs, civic engagement, capacity building, food distribution, pandemic relief and early childhood education.

“For 20 years, the Black Belt Community Foundation has been an anchor, helping transform and connect one of our state’s most under-resourced areas,” said Staci Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation and vice president of Charitable Giving at Alabama Power. “As a native of the Black Belt, I have seen firsthand the impact and value of the Black Belt Community Foundation’s work supporting the region through nonprofits. While its commitment to the Black Belt is consistent and clear, BBCF was proven a truly steadfast partner following the devastating 2023 tornadoes. Its unwavering commitment to a community and people who have given so much to our state deserves to be recognized today and every day. We’re proud to be a partner and also proud the Legacy Dinner will honor our own Chris Womack.”

The Legacy Dinner is not just a celebration but a crucial fundraising event. It will unite citizens, community leaders, philanthropists and advocates dedicated to the region’s advancement. Event proceeds will bolster BBCF’s operations and grantmaking efforts across Alabama’s 12-county Black Belt area.

Past honorees of the Black Belt Legacy Dinner have included luminaries such as Judge John H. England Jr., former Alabama Lt. Gov. George Duncan, Hastie McMillan and Dr. Edward E. Partridge, director emeritus of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. This year’s selection of Chris Womack continues the tradition of recognizing individuals who have made profound impacts in the community.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the event are available. Those interested can find more information and secure their spots by visiting blackbeltfound.org/2024legacydinner or contacting info@blackbeltfound.org. RSVPs for tickets or tables can also be made via Eventbrite at bbcflegacydinner.eventbrite.com.