James Spann: Quiet early fall weather pattern to continue across Alabama

RADAR CHECK: There’s no rain on radar at midafternoon; any showers that form over the next few hours will be few and far between. Otherwise, we have a mix of sun and clouds across the state with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be fair with a low in the 60s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high between 81 and 85 degrees.

We will bring in a chance of showers Thursday over the southern quarter of the state, and on Friday a few scattered showers are possible statewide. The rain won’t be especially heavy or widespread, and many communities in north Alabama won’t see a drop.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of Alabama will be warm and dry over the weekend, with highs in the 80s, but a few scattered showers are possible near the Gulf Coast. Much of next week looks dry as well. Temperatures come down over the latter half of the week, with highs in the upper 70s over north Alabama and lows in the 50s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to become a powerful hurricane in the eastern Atlantic late this week, but it will turn north over the open Atlantic and is no threat to land. A new wave in the far eastern Atlantic (Invest 91L) is expected to become a tropical storm this week, but it will also turn north and will not affect any land.

Closer to home, a broad trough of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the southwestern Caribbean Sea into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form toward the end of this week or this weekend as the broader disturbance moves fully into the Gulf of Mexico. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development; global models continue to show a weak, disorganized system over the Gulf in five to eight days with slow, erratic movement. The tropical low will drift toward the Florida Peninsula (not the panhandle) and will most likely be just a rainmaker. Of course, this could change, and we will keep a close eye on the situation.

RACE WEEKEND: We can’t rule out a few isolated showers Friday at Talladega, but Saturday and Sunday will be warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine both days. The high will be near 80 on Friday, followed by mid 80s over the weekend. Lows will be in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1893: The village of Caminadaville, Louisiana, was destroyed by a massive hurricane. Caminadaville was a vibrant fishing community in the late 19th century on Cheniere Caminada, adjacent to Grand Isle in coastal Jefferson Parish in Louisiana. It took five days for the news of this devastating hurricane to reach New Orleans.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.