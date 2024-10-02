Dr. Ann has heartbreaking reasons for why she advocates for healthy living

Today, I want to share some shocking facts that fuel my passion for advocating healthy living.

These tragic, yet largely avoidable, realities drive my commitment to helping others make health and healing their mission. Here are just a few eye-openers:

🧁 The average American eats 64 lbs. of added sugar yearly – around 18-23 tsp a day.

🍪 Grain-based sweets like cookies and cakes are the largest source of daily calories.

🍟 61% of calories in the U.S. diet come from ultra-processed foods.

🥔🍅 52% of all veggies eaten in the U.S. come from potatoes and tomatoes.

⚠️ More than 4,000 chemicals are used in food processing – many without proper safety testing.

🌽🌾 70% of calories consumed come from corn, wheat and soy in processed forms.

🍬 50% of American adults are diabetic or prediabetic.

😳 93% of U.S. adults have some level of metabolic dysfunction.

🧪 Sperm counts in men have dropped by 50%-60% in the last 40 years.

⚡ Fatigue is the No. 1 cause of doctor visits in the U.S.

😔 Life expectancy is on a sustained decline for the first time since 1860.

These facts are my WHY for advocating healthy living.

Beet, Avocado and Citrus Salad with Curry Vinaigrette

Serves four plus

Avocado and fruit are always an unexpected but delectable duo. And the combination can tame any level of bitterness in salad greens.

Ingredients

6 oz. organic lettuce (spinach, spring mix, or herb blend)

2 medium beets, washed and trimmed (no need to peel)

1 ripe avocado

2 whole citrus fruit (navel oranges, grapefruit …)

Directions

For the beets: Preheat oven to 400. Place beets on a small baking sheet and cook in oven until a knife can be easily inserted through the center, about 40-60 minutes depending on size. Cooked beets can be made three days in advance, stored in fridge in an airtight container.

For the salad: Cut cooled beets into eighths (as wedges). Peel and segment citrus. Quarter avocado lengthwise and slice each quarter in half lengthwise, not cutting through skin. Peel back skin to have a total of eight avocado slices. Toss lettuce with desired amount of dressing. (Refer back to my salad recipes for the Curry Vinaigrette recipe.) Divide lettuce leaves among four bowls/plates and top with beet wedges, citrus segments and avocado slices. Top with fresh cracked black pepper and serve immediately.

Top with your favorite beans and cheese (goat or feta) to create a vegetarian, yet protein-rich main course salad.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.