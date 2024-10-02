Gulf Coast Challenge brings HBCU football, fun to Alabama’s Port City
The Gulf Coast Challenge (GCC) kicks off with a series of events in Mobile this week, culminating in an HBCU football matchup between Jackson State University and Alabama A&M University.
GCC events include Thursday’s 2024 Gulf Coast Challenge College Career Fair at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center, Friday’s Secondline Parade in downtown Mobile and Saturday’s Gulf Coast Challenge Parade.
Mardi Gras Park plays host to performances by Jacquees tonight; John P. Kee and the Alabama A&M and Jackson State choirs on Thursday, and Uncle Luke on Friday.
Tailgating will lead up to the game Saturday at 4 p.m. in Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
Presenting sponsors are the city of Mobile, Mobile County, the Mobile Sports Authority and Alabama Power.