Toyota Alabama builds 10-millionth engine at Huntsville plant

Toyota Alabama announced that it has officially assembled its 10-millionth engine, an i-Force MAX 2.4-liter, to power an all-new hybrid Tacoma.

The engine plant, which broke ground in 2001, assembles a third of all Toyota engines in North America.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and look forward to seeing where the next 10 million engines will take us,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. “I feel a great sense of pride knowing team members are powering the heart of some of the most popular, reliable and safest vehicles on the road.”

Toyota Alabama’s 2,000 team members assemble upward of 777,000 engines a year.

“When the plant opened with only one production line more than 20 years ago, I was a part of the team that helped start engine production in Alabama,” said Brandon French, senior manager of production at Toyota Alabama. “Since starting on the production line, Toyota has challenged me to learn many different roles.

“I am proud to oversee the i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line and to know that I have been a part of us reaching this milestone since day one,” he said.

Toyota’s Alabama engine plant has been in a constant growth mode since opening, launching a $282 million expansion project in June that will add 350 jobs.

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, congratulated Toyota’s Huntsville workforce on the latest achievement.

“Hitting the 10-millionth engine milestone is a testament to the strength and dedication of Toyota Alabama’s team and their significant contribution to our state’s thriving automotive sector,” McNair said. “This achievement underscores the critical role that Alabama plays in Toyota’s global operations and highlights the impact of advanced manufacturing in our communities.

“We are proud to support Toyota’s continued growth in Huntsville and look forward to what the future holds as they power some of the most innovative vehicles on the market.”

Toyota Alabama supplies engines to seven Toyota vehicle plants in North America. The Huntsville-assembled engines power the Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra, as well as the Corolla Cross, which is assembled at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Huntsville.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.