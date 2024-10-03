The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Boys Ranch is working to better Alabama youths’ lives

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Boys Ranch stands as a beacon of hope and transformation for at-risk youths in Alabama.

Established in 1966 to provide a nurturing environment and essential life skills, the ranch has helped countless young men find their path. Under the dedicated leadership of Director Steven Jones, who once called the ranch home as a resident himself, the program embodies the power of second chances.

With a deep understanding of the challenges the boys face, Jones draws on his personal experiences to inspire and guide them to a brighter future, ensuring that they, too, can overcome obstacles and thrive.

“I recently read that there’s 6,000 foster children in Alabama and there are only 2,500 foster homes. There’s a major need for places to put these children in Alabama when they have nowhere to go,” Jones said.

One of the four ranches in Alabama, the Baldwin County ranch provides a safe place for these boys to call home.

“While we’re not their immediate family, we try to provide a home-like structure. A mom and pop in the house take them to appointments, help them with schoolwork, play sports and take them to church. We do all the same things as a normal family,” Jones said.

To learn more about the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, click here and watch the video below.