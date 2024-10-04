Use those end-of-season veggies to make this Alabama ratatouille

Last month, Nicole McLaughlin took us on a trip to the farmers market to show us all the fresh vegetables still available this time of year.

Today, she takes those veggies to create a hearty, flavorful Alabama ratatouille complete with a “special” ingredient not normally found in the dish. Check out the recipe below and in this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nelson McLaughlin (@nicolemcmom)

Alabama Ratatouille by Nicole McLaughlin

Ingredients

1 diced eggplant

2-3 diced zucchini

2-3 diced yellow squash

½ chopped onion

½ green bell pepper, diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

2 cloves minced garlic

¼ tsp thyme

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

2 fresh tomatoes, diced

8 oz. sliced okra

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp white wine vinegar

olive oil

salt

pepper

parsley

Directions

Peel, cube and salt one eggplant and let it stand for 20 minutes before patting dry and sautéing in olive oil in a hot skillet.

Toss diced zucchini and squash in olive oil, place on sheet pan and roast in oven at 450 degrees until browned.

Sauté onion, red and green bell pepper in olive oil with a little salt. Cook until tender.

Add garlic, thyme and crushed red pepper; cook 1 minute and add diced tomatoes.

Scrape all the brown bits off the bottom of the pan and cook until the tomatoes have softened (about three minutes).

Add sugar, white wine vinegar and okra and season with more salt and pepper.

Add eggplant, zucchini and squash to pan and stir to combine.

Sprinkle with parsley and enjoy.