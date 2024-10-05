Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Cake Mix

If you’re someone who loves the idea of baking but don’t consider yourself a pro, this Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake recipe is perfect for you. Using a cake mix is one of the best shortcuts in the kitchen – it takes the guesswork out of baking and lets you focus on the fun part of adding your own flair and creating something delicious.

Let’s be real – not all of us are baking experts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy whipping up a homemade dessert. That’s where cake mix comes in handy. And trust me, the results are just as tasty.

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake is ideal for fall. It’s easy to make, packed with autumn flavors and comes out perfectly moist every time. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or someone who’s just starting to dip your toes in the world of baking, this recipe will be your go-to for cozy gatherings, holiday parties or just a special treat for your family.

Even though this recipe is super easy to make, it looks and tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. The Bundt shape gives it a beautiful presentation and the vanilla glaze adds a touch of elegance. Plus, if you want to get a little fancy, those chopped pecans not only add a delightful crunch but also make the cake look special.

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake is a crowd-pleaser and will definitely become a hit at any gathering. Whether you’re hosting a small family dinner or bringing a dessert to a fall party, this cake will make you look like a baking pro (without the stress). It’s also great for making ahead – just bake it, glaze it and it’s ready to serve when you need it. Enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Cake Mix

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 12

Ingredients

Cake:

1 package yellow cake mix

½ cup white sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 15-ounce can pumpkin

2 teaspoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Vanilla glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

3-4 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chopped pecans (0ptional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a Bundt pan and set aside. In a large bowl, add all the cake ingredients. Using a hand mixer or standing mixer, beat on medium speed for about 2 minutes or until well combined. Pour batter into Bundt pan and bake for 40-50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes in the Bundt pan before flipping and releasing onto a cooling rack. To make the vanilla glaze, combine all glaze ingredients in a medium bowl and hand whisk until smooth. Pour over cooled cake and top with chopped pecans, if desired. Let sit for about 10 minutes to harden before slicing.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving): calories 375, carbohydrates 56 grams, protein 3 grams, fat 14 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, fiber 1 gram, sugar 38 grams, sodium 246 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.