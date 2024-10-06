Sudden cardiac arrest: UAB experts talk symptoms, treatment and prevention

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) will occur without any warning, which is why UAB experts say it is important to know how to respond when someone is experiencing SCA. By learning the symptoms of SCA and how to respond, one could save a life. (Getty Images)

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. Unlike a heart attack, which occurs from a blockage that limits blood flow to a part of the heart, SCA occurs when the heart loses function due to an irregular heart rhythm, causing breathing to stop and the individual to become unconscious.

SCA can occur in anyone at any age. Experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Sports and Exercise Medicine say that, by learning the symptoms of SCA and how to respond, one could save a life.

Symptoms

“The typical signs of a cardiac arrest include abrupt loss of consciousness with eyes rolled back, seizure-like activity due to lack of oxygen flow to the brain, and irregular, labored or no breathing,” said Dr. Irfan Asif, professor and chair of the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine. “Additionally, someone suffering from SCA may have a very weak pulse or no palpable pulse at all.”

Other symptoms that may precede SCA include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and heart palpitations such as a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart. However, SCA will occur without any warning, which is why experts say it is important to know how to respond when someone is experiencing SCA.

How to respond: call-push-shock

“If someone loses consciousness suddenly or has a first-time seizure, you should first assess the person, checking for a pulse and responsiveness,” said Dr. Austin Kane, assistant professor in the UAB Department of Pediatrics. “If no pulse is found, call 911, start CPR and get the nearest automated external defibrillator, or AED, turn it on and follow the prompts. The goal is to place an AED on the victim and defibrillate within three to five minutes.”

Why it’s important to know the signs

“Cardiac arrest carries a very high mortality, and many people do not survive,” said Dr. Sara Gould, associate professor in the UAB Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “However, with emergency action plans, appropriate equipment and the right training, we can improve the odds of survival. We are seeing people walk out of the hospital after sudden cardiac arrest, where we did not necessarily see that in the past. This is due in large part to having the right equipment available and the proper training to use it.”

SCA can happen to anyone at any time. Being proactive could help save a life. UAB experts say anyone can be proactive by knowing the signs of SCA, knowing how to do CPR, being aware of the location of AEDs, knowing how to use an AED and having an emergency action plan (EAP) in place.

“Given that SCA is not a common occurrence but can have devastating outcomes, it is important for people to be ready to act if something were to happen — specifically in environments with increased risk, including sporting events or practices,” said Dr. Cam Hebson, associate professor in the UAB Department of Pediatrics.

UAB experts say coaches should be aware of the signs of SCA, be trained in CPR and AED use, know the location of the nearest AED, be familiar with the field/court cardiac EAP and ideally perform a medical timeout before the event to share this information with people unfamiliar with the facility. Additionally, having an athletic trainer present at all sporting events is key to ensuring athletes’ safety in any emergency medical situation.

“Sudden cardiac arrest affects everyone,” said James Jones, head athletic trainer at UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. “When SCA occurs, many people never respond, because they do not know how to respond. When someone is experiencing SCA, every minute that person does not receive CPR decreases their chance of survival by 10 percent, according to the American Heart Association. That is why it is so important for people to know how to use these tools for survival.”

Resources available to the public

For young athletes who may require cardiac care, the UAB Sports Medicine Cardiology Clinic focuses on providing cardiac care along with sports medicine treatment, including for patients affected by COVID-19. Cardiac care services at UAB Medicine are part of the nationally ranked UAB Cardiovascular Institute, which offers the full range of care for the heart.

There is a joint effort between UAB Sports and Exercise Medicine and Birmingham City Schools to provide CPR instruction to faculty and staff in the system. Jones and Sherri Huff, Ed.D., from Birmingham City Schools, are instructors through Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System (BREMSS) and assist in providing CPR/AED instruction and certification of schools’ athletics, teaching and administrative staff, as well as other community groups. This type of support and training is also available to other school systems. Schools interested in scheduling training can contact BREMSS.

The CoachSafely Foundation offers education to parents and resources on the safety of young athletes, including awareness and information on sudden cardiac arrest. The foundation aims to limit youth sports-related injuries through research, advocacy and education of coaches, parents, physical educators and other influential figures in young athletes’ lives.

With the financial support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and other partners, Alabama LifeStart, a program sponsored by Children’s of Alabama, has equipped every public middle, junior and senior high school in the state with least one AED. This year, Alabama LifeStart will continue to assist schools in obtaining AEDs, AED trainer devices and other classroom resources to help them learn how to respond quickly and effectively to a sudden cardiac emergency. For AED training materials or more information on equipping a school with an AED, contact Alabama LifeStart at alabamalifestart@childrensal.org.

This story originally was published on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.