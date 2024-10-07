Grey Wolf makes guest appearance in Alabama Air Force training exercise

A U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter from the 908th Flying Training Wing takes part in a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. This is the first time a Grey Wolf has participated in a training exercise since joining the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

The 908th Flying Training Wing has been transitioning from a C-130 equipped tactical airlift unit to becoming the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter for nearly four years now. After divesting the last of its C-130s in April 2022 and receiving its first Grey Wolf in April 2024, the wing has taken another first in the life of the U. S. Air Force’s newest aircraft – participation in a training exercise.

The 908th Operations Support Squadron held a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The exercise was a culmination event for the squadron, after having spent the previous five duty days, spread out since July 2024, covering items such as base defense, tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling, small arms tactics, survival, evasion, resistance and escape tactics and other agile combat employment priorities, giving leadership a chance to test and evaluate multicapable Airman skills.

“Most of the planning was accomplished by Tech. Sgt. Jesse Liethen, as he developed the ground exercise,” explained 703rd Helicopter Squadron Director of Operations, Lt. Col. Justin McCullough, who also happened to be the copilot for the flight. “From there, the aircrew planning was relatively simple as it ended up being an exercise in basic maneuvers for us. We are in the infancy stages of our flight training, but it was exciting to provide the ground members who were in the exercise a sense of realism to their scenario.”

A little past the halfway point of the hour-long exercise, an MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter was spotted flying in the local pattern overhead. Then it began circling the training compound.

Those taking part in the exercise on the ground then simulated calling for a show of force flyby, an air support concept that demonstrates air superiority.

After that, the Grey Wolf performed a landing in an unimproved location, a grass field outside the training compound, and simulated having a security forces team exit the aircraft and proceed to help reinforce the compound, then exfiltrate the area.

“This was a valuable experience as aircrew to participate with ground parties before being added to our mission qualifications in the coming months,” said 908th Operations Group Chief of Standardization and Evaluation, Lt. Col. Kyle Wamser, who was the aircraft commander during the flight. “It supports our crawl, walk-then-run approach to the new aircraft and was even better that a lot of people beyond the crew flying were able to complete valuable training.”

While the level of participation was rudimentary, it was indeed only the beginning of the Grey Wolf’s involvement in 908th training exercises.

“For this exercise we did not fly any members or do anything outside of our basic proficiency level,” explained McCullough. “But, in the future we will be able to provide airlift support, static line and potentially medical evacuation scenarios.”

The crew know that, while their role in the exercise was small, it takes an entire wing to make something like this possible.

“The wing plays a role in every flight we make,” McCullough said. “The 908th Maintenance Group ensures the aircraft are ready and inspected to the highest standards, members from aircrew flight equipment make sure we are equipped and even the support functions of the 908th Mission Support Group play a role in getting our members here to the unit training assembly. Multiple airmen throughout the wing make every sortie possible. It is nice to fly on the UTA weekends so that more members of the wing can get a chance to see what they are a part of and the aircraft in action.”

The flight was historic in another way as well. This was the first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter flight that the entire crew was made up of Air Force Reserve Command members, with Wamser and McCullough as the aircraft commander and copilot, respectively, and Master Sgt. Kyle Nagamatsu as the special mission aviator, marking the first time a 908th Grey Wolf has been flown without any of the unit’s active-duty counterparts from Detachment 3 of the 58th Operations Group.

“It is certainly exciting to see the program as a whole move forward and hit key historic milestones like this,” McCullough said. “The 908th OSS provided a great training scenario, and we were really just a small piece of the puzzle.”