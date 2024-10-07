Revvin’ 4 Research ride earns $15,000 for Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama

Motorcycle riders and supporters of the annual Revvin’ 4 Research ride brought the fun Sept. 29 during a one-hour trek that raised $15,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. The event will fund research conducted in Alabama to fight the deadly disease. (Beth Davis / BCRFA)

The Revvin’ 4 Research motorcycle ride in Pelham, Alabama, filled with the air with sounds of roaring engines Sunday, Sept. 29 – all for a good cause.

The event raised more than $15,000 for breast cancer research supported by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA), all conducted in the Yellowhammer state. BCRFA President and CEO Beth Davis said it warmed her heart to see more than 325 riders on 225 motorcycles – some traveling from out of state – take part in the 16th annual event.

Mike DeSantis said his Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson team was thrilled to partner again with the BCRFA in bringing together the motorcycle community in the fight against the deadly disease.

Riders came out in support of the 16th annual Revvin’ 4 Research event. (Beth Davis / BCRFA) Riders came out in support of the 16th annual Revvin’ 4 Research event. (Beth Davis / BCRFA)

“Here at Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson, we truly believe in the power of unity and the impact of breast cancer research in the lives of so many,” said General Manager DeSantis, who has worked for the motorcycle dealership since October 2008. “We are so grateful for the incredible support from our community in backing the BCRFA. Together, we are truly making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

Riders on “pinked out” motorcycles of all shapes and sizes made a memorable sight as they rode beneath a large American flag displayed by the Pelham Fire Department, illustrating the motorcycle community’s strong support of the cause. Law enforcement from several jurisdictions accompanied riders on their one-hour scenic route.

Davis is grateful to the sponsors and riders who made the event possible.

“The funds raised at this year’s Revvin’ will directly support the most cutting-edge breast cancer research happening right here in Alabama,” Davis said. “Our mission is fueled by the dedication of the sponsors and every rider who participated. Thank you for helping us build a future without breast cancer.”

Since 2009, Revvin’ 4 Research has raised nearly $250,000 to fund lifesaving breast cancer research in Alabama. One in eight women and one in 833 men will battle the disease.

Other sponsors and supporters included Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Chef Jason Dodd of Breaking Bread Catering, Dentons Sirote PC, iHeartMedia Inc., Law Tigers of Alabama, Randy Hammond, ProcessBarron and WBRC FOX-6.