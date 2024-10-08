James Spann: Cool nights, pleasant days, no rain for Alabama

DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A cooler, continental air mass has dropped into Alabama this morning; temperatures are in the 50s over the northern half of the state, with low 60s to the south. It is a dry forecast for the Deep South through the weekend with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s, with lows in the 50s over the northern and central counties.

Even cooler air arrives next week; highs drop into the 60s with lows in the 40s over the northern two-thirds of the state by Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15-16. There’s still no sign of any meaningful rain for Alabama for at least the next seven to 10 days.

TROPICS: Milton is now a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155 mph. It is about 560 miles southwest of Tampa, moving to the east/northeast at 12 mph. Landfall is forecast late Wednesday night at Tampa Bay; the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Milton to be a Category 3 hurricane then with winds of 125 mph.

While the winds are expected to be a bit lower, the size of the hurricane will be much larger Wednesday night, and a destructive storm surge of 10-15 feet is expected along and south of the landfall point. This is a dangerous, life-threatening situation for the West Coast of Florida, and damage is likely inland as well for places like Orlando. Some will be without power for days, and possibly weeks in some cases.

Elsewhere, Leslie is a weakening tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic that will stay far from land. A broad area of low pressure has formed near the northern Bahamas and is expected to move northeastward into the southwestern Atlantic later today. Some additional development of this system is possible during the next day or so while the low moves northeastward to east-northeastward around 15 mph. Upper-level winds are likely to increase later in the week, which should limit further development. The NHC gives it only a 20% chance of development.

ON THIS DATE IN 1946: A minimal Category 1 hurricane made landfall over Bradenton, Florida, before tracking north-northeast across Tampa Bay. The storm was the last hurricane to make direct landfall in the Tampa Bay area.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.