Harvest good times this fall by visiting a Sweet Grown Alabama farm

With the weather cooling, it's the perfect time for a fall visit to a Sweet Grown Alabama farm. The entire family will enjoy wagon and hayrides, apple and pumpkin picking, petting zoos, bouncy houses, delicious fall treats and more. (Getty Images)

Cooler weather (this is Alabama after all) and pumpkin spice are in the air … meaning it’s time to head to a Sweet Grown Alabama farm to enjoy adventurous, immersive and personal experiences for all ages.

From pumpkin pickin’ and hayrides to baby animals and corncribs, Alabama agritourism lets you experience farm life firsthand.

North Alabama

Hubert Family Farms – New Market

Location: 432 Narrow Lane, New Market, Alabama 35761

Hubert Family Farms grows beautiful flowers, and they want to share them with you. Enjoy the farm and get away from the hustle and bustle of life with wagon rides, baby goats and sheep, an original farmhouse gift shop and endless photo opportunities. Their fall season opens to the public Sept. 26, Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: A one-day pass is $8; a season pass is $16. Children two and under get in free.

Bennett Farms – Heflin

Location: 1073 County Road 13, Heflin, Alabama 36264

Bennett Farms is a fourth-generation farm, and they want to share the fun with you and your family. Enjoy a relaxing hayride, visit the pumpkin patch, pick beautiful wildflowers and sunflowers, and just enjoy a day on the farm. Bennett Farms is open Sept. 29 through Oct. 26 on Tuesdays from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $14 admission for all farm activities. Pumpkins, food and store items are an additional cost. Children one and under get in free. Military and senior discounts are available.

Cornutt Farms – Boaz

Location: 616 Whitsville Drive, Boaz, Alabama 35957

Pick your very own pumpkin right off the vine at Cornutt Farms’ 25-acre pumpkin patch, all while enjoying a host of fun fall activities. Opening day is Sept. 28, and the farm will be open every Saturday in October from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $12 if paying with cash and $13 if paying with card. Children two and under get in free. Admission includes one free pumpkin, five free sunflowers, hayride, petting zoo, corn cribs, farm trains, barnyard basketball, knocker ball, human hamster wheel, jumpy pillow, bouncy house hay mountain, playground and lots of photo opportunities.

Hidden Rivers Farm – Hartselle

Location: 298 Goose Pond Road, Hartselle, Alabama 35640

Get your tickets early to enjoy all Hidden Rivers Farm has to offer. Make your own scarecrow, shoot apples out of a cannon, pick the perfect pumpkin and more. Hidden Rivers Farm is open Sept. 20 through Nov. 3 on Fridays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $8 on Fridays online or $9 at the gate; $9 on Saturday; and Sunday online or $11 at the gate. Season passes are available for $35. Children two and under get in free. Items for additional purchase include pony rides, animal feedings and pumpkins.

McGee Farm – Florence

Location: 8211 County Road 7, Florence, Alabama 35633

There is so much to enjoy at McGee Farm, from pumpkins to mums. Mum season begins in September, and the pumpkin patch will open Sept. 28 through October, weekdays from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $3.25 admission; $3.25 jumping pillow; pumpkins are additional and start at $4. Children one and under enter free. Mums are $11 for two gallons.

Nances Creek Farms – Jacksonville

Location: 832 Old Rocky Ridge Road, Jacksonville, Alabama 36265

Don’t miss Nances Creek Farms’ one-day only event. Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. will offer a jam-packed day of hayrides, live music, farm animals, bounce houses and more. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $10 admission provides access to all the fun activities. Children two and under get in free. Pumpkins and flowers are sold separately.

Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm – Centre

Location: 336 Rocky Hollow Road, Cave Spring, Georgia 30124

When visiting this beautiful pumpkin patch, attendees park in Georgia and walk across Lumpkin Mill Creek to the farm location in Alabama. Open dates and times vary, so please see Facebook for more information.

Cost: $15.81 plus tax admission gives access to all the fun activities this farm has to offer.

Indulge the kids in a special day out to a farm. (Sweet Grown Alabama)

Scott’s Orchard – Hazel Green

Location: 2163 Scott Road, Hazel Green, Alabama 35750

Ready to become an apple picking pro? Picture a day in the orchard: the sun shining, the crisp autumn air and the thrill of filling your basket with the juiciest apples straight from the tree. Scott’s Orchard is open Sept. 2 through Oct. 19 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Cost: Click here to reserve your apple picking time.

Central Alabama

Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch – West Blocton

Location: 826 Griffin Road, West Blocton, Alabama 35184

When you spend a day at Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch, fun-filled hayrides, a corn maze, tasty treats, huge pumpkins and every game you can think of are offered at one location. Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch is open during October on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $10 admission includes all activities. Additional costs include pumpkins, animal feed, batting cages, pony rides, face painting, food and craft vendors. Children two and under get in free.

Penton Farms – Verbena

Location: 3595 County Road 57, Verbena, Alabama 36091

With more than 50 varieties of pumpkins to choose from, a giant corn pit, wagon rides and animal encounters, Penton Farms is the place to be. Penton Farms is open Sept. 28 through Nov. 2 on weekdays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $14 admission includes most activities and one pumpkin; the cow train and other pumpkins are an additional cost. Children one and under get in free.

Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch – Auburn

Location: 6500 Wire Road, Auburn, Alabama 36830

Pick your own pumpkins, hitch a ride on the hayride and work your way through the crop maze at Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch. Opening day is Sept. 21, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The farm will remain open until Oct. 31. Operating hours are subject to change; please check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $5 admission includes a hayride, entrance to the sunflower field and pumpkin patch, interacting with farm animals and the play area. Children one and under get in free.

South Alabama

The Patch at Richardson Farms – Leroy

Location: 25500 Highway 43, Leroy, Alabama 36548

When you hear the word fall, think The Patch at Richardson Farms. Visitors can enjoy concessions, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a corn maze, face painting, zip lines, a corn pit and more. The Patch at Richardson Farms is open Oct. 5 through Nov. 3 on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $15 admission includes all activities. Children two and under get in free.

Laurie Farms – Uriah

Location: 3330 Jeddo Road, Uriah, Alabama 36480

This eight-acre corn maze is family friendly and home to lots of activities. Fill your day with slides, wagon rides, swings and more. Laurie Farms is open Oct. 5 through Nov. 3 on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $15 admission includes all activities. Children two and under get in free.

Sessions Farm Market – Grand Bay

Location: 8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Road S, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541

Visit Sessions Farm Market Saturday, Oct. 5, for their fall festival. Open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., attendees can buy pumpkins and enjoy food trucks, a hayride, a petting zoo and more.

Cost: No admission fee.

Lillian Cattle Co. – Lillian

Location: 14183 County Road 93, Lillian, Alabama 36530

When visiting Lillian Cattle Co., expect plenty of pumpkins, hayrides, two mazes, a corn pit and plenty of outdoor activities. You may even see special appearances from the Lillian Cattle Co. chuckwagon as they serve up beef from their own farm. Lillian Cattle Co. is open Sept. 28 through Oct. 26 on Fridays from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $6 admission includes all activities; pumpkins are an additional cost. Children two and under get in free.

For the latest updates on Alabama agritourism and to find locally grown products near you, visit SweetGrownAlabama.org.