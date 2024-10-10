Can’t Miss Alabama: Breast cancer awareness festivities, National Shrimp Festival, other fall outings
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is a nonprofit whose mission is to find a cure for breast cancer by funding promising breast cancer research in Alabama and raising community awareness and funding for the research. BCRFA funds promote a comprehensive approach to battling breast cancer by promoting collaborative and innovative research to help diagnose, treat, prevent and eradicate the disease.
BCRFA-hosted Breast Cancer Awareness Month events:
- Oct. 12: Cahabaque BBQ Cook-Off, noon to 4 p.m., Cahaba Brewing Co. in Birmingham.
- Oct. 24: Calera Goes Pink Golf Tournament, 1 p.m., Timberline Golf Club.
- Oct. 25: Calera Goes Pink Football Game, 7 p.m., Calera High School.
- Oct. 27: Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run, 2 p.m., Crestline Field in Mountain Brook.
Click here for additional community partner fundraising events.
RELATED: Go pink! Support fun activities to help the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama
Birmingham Legion
The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face the Las Vegas Lights at Protective Stadium Sunday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.
Buck Creek Festival
Children and adults alike will be drawn to the annual Buck Creek Festival Oct. 11-12 at the Helena Amphitheater Park. Entertainment includes live music, duck race, vendors and children’s activities. Thousands of rubber ducks will be released at the top of the dam and travel down the waterfall and into the waiting nets of “duck wranglers.” Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The banks of Buck Creek are just below the dam. For more information, visit buckcreekfestival.com.
Airing of the Quilts Festival
The third annual Airing of the Quilts celebrates the tradition of outdoor quilt displays in the historic community of Gee’s Bend, which gives visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique artistic community that produced internationally acclaimed African American quiltmakers. The festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, features guided tours, beginners quilting workshops, new exhibits, samplings of the region’s cuisine, a kids’ creative corner and readings by authors Tangular Irby and Tinnie Pettway. Live music includes a performance by the choir from Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as pastor. For complete details and ticket information, visit airingofthequilts.org.
RELATED: Airing of the Quilts festival in Gee’s Bend, Alabama, features new attractions in 2024
National Shrimp Festival
Alabama’s original beach party takes place in Gulf Shores Oct. 10-13. Attendees can expect four days filled with mouthwatering seafood delights, art, live music and vendors. Additionally, organizers announced the return of the 5k/10k run and walk, happening Saturday, Oct. 12. For details on the 5k/10k race or to sign up, visit myshrimpfest.com/run. More information on the festival’s activities, vendors and full musical lineup can be found at myshrimpfest.com. The venue is Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Boulevard.
Renew Our Rivers cleanups
Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states.
October cleanups:
- Oct. 10: Plant Miller (Locust Fork). Contact Marybeth Vines at 205-488-2033 or mewillis@southernco.com.
- Oct. 11: Smith Lake (Cullman County). Contact Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981.
- Oct. 22-24: R.L. Harris (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee). Contact Crystal White at 256-396-5093 or Scott Teal at 770-301-7494.
Cleanup supplies will be provided. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.
Barber Vintage Festival
It’s time to gear up for the annual Barber Vintage Festival Oct. 11-13 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. This year’s festival will feature legendary motorcycle racer Kenny Roberts serving as grand marshal. Roberts will lead the festivities with special events throughout the weekend. The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is now home for his 1980 Yamaha YZR500 Championship motorcycle and Kenny Roberts Jr.’s 2000 Suzuki RGV500 championship bike. Both will be on display. Follow these links for the full schedule and ticket information.