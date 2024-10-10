Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: REN3for Corp.

Lisa Brunet, CEO of REN3for, is developing highly accurate weather prediction software to help companies improve the efficiency of their operations. (contributed)

Company name: REN3for Corp.

Company hometown: Houston, Texas.

Leadership team: Lisa Brunet, CEO; Diana Dibble, chief operating officer; Molly Gimmel, chief growth officer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Lisa Brunet: Mission: Accelerating the transition to a sustainable future by utilizing technology to lower renewable energy costs and increase their efficiency. Focus: We are developing the most accurate weather prediction software product on the market, which will allow our customers to maximize energy production, reduce consumption and achieve significant cost savings.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Brunet: We were working with an energy company that generated electricity via wind turbines. They complained that the weather prediction product they were using wasn’t very accurate, which often caused them to miscalculate how much electricity they should generate. If they generated too much, the price per unit went down; if they generated too little, they didn’t meet all the demand. Either way, they were not maximizing their potential revenue. They asked us to develop a more accurate forecasting tool to allow them to maximize their revenues and profitability. Our tool predicts temperature, wind speed and wind direction with 99% accuracy up to 96 hours in advance, which allowed the energy company to correctly calculate the amount of energy to generate to maximize their revenues. We are currently working to add functionality to predict additional weather factors, such as precipitation type and amount, and also to add predictive ability based on geolocation.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Brunet: Great reputation, focus on startup companies in energy tech, learn to pitch, introductions to potential investors interested in energy tech companies.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Brunet: Our weather forecasting tool can be used for multiple purposes by organizations in a huge variety of industries, not just energy companies, for which a high degree of accuracy is imperative. Examples include transportation companies, agriculture companies, hospitals, public sector organizations and the military.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Brunet: Learn more about bringing in outside investors, how to pitch, develop a pitch deck, introductions to potential customers, introductions to potential investors.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Brunet: I have only been in Birmingham for a week, but I have enjoyed my time so far. Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming. I love the hidden shopping areas throughout the area, and I can’t wait to explore them all.

Contact: www.ren3for.com, linkedin.com/company/ren3for

Alabama News Center is posting profiles on Tuesdays and Thursdays of companies in the 2024 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Read about Edenic Energy.