The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Week 7
Can Alabama bounce back from a brutal loss? The Next Round guys look ahead to the Crimson Tide’s game against South Carolina. The guys also look at the first Red River Rivalry to be played in the SEC and big games like Ohio State at Oregon and Ole Miss at LSU.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.