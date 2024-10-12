Scott Martin: Summer’s last stand in Alabama this weekend; big cooldown starts Monday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: After a cool start this morning, high pressure sitting over the Southeast will allow for our afternoon temperatures to warm up rather quickly. Skies will be sunny with highs reaching the lower to mid 80s.

On Sunday, a cold front heading in our direction will allow some warmer air to creep into the state. We will continue to stay dry with mainly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

THE WORK WEEK: The cold front will move through the state on Monday, and a few sprinkles may be possible before sunrise. Once the front passes through, get ready for a reinforcing shot of dry air and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 60s in the north to the lower 80s in the south.

Fall has truly arrived, as you will see starting Tuesday. Ridging will start to build to our west, which will start a northwesterly flow across Alabama. We’ll have a cool start to the day, and afternoon highs will top out only in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

There is potential for frost advisories to be issued Wednesday morning as early morning lows bottom out in the upper 30s to the mid 40s. After that, we’ll have sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will start off chilly. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and warm up nicely during the day, as highs reach the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

On Friday, the ridging will be centered just to our north. That will allow for sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Leslie is racing off to the northeast and will transition into an extratropical cyclone later tonight or early Sunday. At this point, her winds are topping out around 50 mph.

We also have Invest 94L west of the Cabo Verde Islands that may briefly become a depression or tropical storm later today. However, conditions will become rough on the system, and it is not expected to last long.

The rest of the tropics are quiet for now.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.