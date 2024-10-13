Homewood-based Bandwagon earns Alabama Emerging Retailer title

Bandwagon, with stores in Homewood and Vestavia Hills, Alabama, as well as Madison, Mississippi, won the Alabama Retail Association's 2024 Gee Emerging Retailers of the Year award. (contributed)

Leah and David Knight, owners of Homewood-based Bandwagon, are the Alabama Retail Association’s 2024 Gee Emerging Retailers of the Year. The sports boutique, specializing in custom community apparel as well as lifestyle apparel for toddlers through adults, opened in 2021. It caters to teams of all ages at its three stores – Homewood and Vestavia Hills in Alabama and Madison, Mississippi.

“We have devoted ourselves to serving our community through our customers,” said the Knights, Homewood residents. “Living in the community we serve has given us the opportunity to give back through Bandwagon.”

Shay Gartman, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, who nominated the Knights for the award, said, “Bandwagon has quickly become one of the Birmingham area’s premier spots for sporting gear, equipment and school spirit apparel. Their staff is renowned for being highly knowledgeable about what is needed for the different teams in the area.”

In their Retailer of the Year entry, the Knights wrote, “We are constantly working to increase our community partnerships to benefit our community, while also improving our success.” Bandwagon saw a 25% increase in revenue from 2022 to 2023 and continually looks for ways to improve, such as implementing pop-up shops and a merchandising truck to advance its business performance, the entry stated. In 2024, Bandwagon moved its Homewood store from downtown to the business district of the nearby Edgewood neighborhood, which the Knights say has broadened its “brand recognition thanks to the number of customers dining in the Edgewood area each day.”

Bandwagon’s “projected growth for years to come” impressed the former Retailers of the Year who judged the emerging category. “Bandwagon is the reason why local retailers, if they recognize and focus on the importance of community, will always triumph over national chains,” one judge said. Bandwagon “focuses on all ages of their local consumer, meets them where they are with pop-up shops at schools and community events and gives back with more than $50,000 in donations to those same schools through sponsorships and fundraising drives.”

Having “active social media accounts that focus on the local customer and teams, plus their creativity on their website, setting up team-specific shops, showcases their true understanding of their local community,” the judge said.

In a letter supporting Bandwagon as the Emerging Retailer of the Year, Brad Tew, division manager of Brasfield & Gorrie, wrote, “Bandwagon has embraced shopping local and captured the attention of our local communities through building relationships. Small business growth is at the core of our economy, and there’s no better representative of that than Bandwagon Sports.”

In their entry, the Knights said they “support local efforts to build bonds among retailers” through memberships in the Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook chambers of commerce as well as the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association. Career days that Bandwagon hosts at local schools also demonstrate Bandwagon’s commitment to the retail industry.

The Gee Emerging Retailer of the Year Award is named in memory of the late Morris “Mickey” Gee, a former Alabama Retail board member and UAB professor. The annual award goes to an innovative and effective Alabama retailer who has been in business for at least two years but less than five. Gee, who owned the Pants Store for more than 30 years, realized that the first five years are tough, but young businesses can have a huge impact.

Bandwagon is one of five businesses in four categories honored as the 2024 Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association. It is one of two businesses recognized this year as Emerging Retailer of the Year.

“Leah and David Knight are Retailers of the Year every year to Bandwagon’s customers, its 10 Alabama employees and the Homewood, Vestavia Hills and greater Birmingham communities,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown.