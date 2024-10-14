Alabama leaders kick off EV Technology Center project to boost training

A rendering shows the EV Technology Center now under construction on the campus of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner, near Decatur. (contributed)

Alongside state and local leaders, Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair celebrated the official launch of construction on a cutting-edge $30 million workforce training center at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner, near Decatur.

The new facility is set to propel the state’s automotive industry into the future by equipping workers with the skills needed for electric vehicle (EV) production and other emerging technologies.

Named the EV Technology Center, the facility is a key component of Alabama’s long-term strategy to strengthen its position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and EV innovation.

The center will ensure that Alabama’s automotive workforce is ready to meet the demands of next-generation vehicle production with a focus on high-tech, sustainable solutions.

“Alabama’s auto industry has long been a powerhouse for our economy, and the new EV Technology Center shows our commitment to keeping that engine running strong,” McNair said. “As the industry shifts to electric vehicles, we’re investing in our workforce to ensure they have the next-level skills needed to thrive in this new era of automotive manufacturing.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility will become part of the larger Robotics Technology Park (RTP), a $73 million training, research and development complex operated by AIDT. This innovative center helps companies train workers on advanced technologies, including robotics, automation and EV production.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the EV Technology Center site advances a project initiated by AIDT in late 2023 after receiving $30 million in funding from the Alabama Legislature.

Construction began in September and is expected to be completed in December 2025, with a grand opening projected for the first quarter of 2026.

Training asset

With EV production increasing, including the recent ramp-up at Mercedes-Benz’s and Hyundai’s Alabama plants, this training center is expected to play a critical role in meeting the workforce needs of both automakers and the rapidly growing EV battery supply chain in the state.

AIDT Director Ed Castile said the new training facility is meant to cover every facet of EV production while also being flexible enough to provide applications for other industries and future technologies.

“We are working feverishly to assist our world-class carmakers in Alabama with not only EVs but also all of the newly developing technologies they are designing in their future vehicles,” said Castile, who also serves as deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We are fortunate to have companies not only investing in automobiles but in all forms of mobility to include aviation and aerospace.”

Collaborative effort

AIDT and the Alabama Department of Commerce have worked closely with state auto industry leaders, forming a technical committee to provide strategic guidance on the center’s programs. The project team also collaborated with international partners, conducting site visits to EV battery factories in Japan and Europe to ensure the facility reflects global best practices.

Partnerships with academic institutions, including the Alabama Mobility and Power Center (AMP) at the University of Alabama, the Alabama Community College System and the state’s K-12 schools, will further strengthen Alabama’s leadership in EV workforce development.

Other organizations involved in the development of the EV Technology Center include Auburn University’s Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems, SAE International, Calhoun Community College and the Alabama Technology Network.

“This new facility gives us an opportunity to continue to provide invaluable training resources to our automotive manufacturers and suppliers during this evolutionary conversion from internal combustion engine vehicles to hybrid and all-electric vehicles through emerging technologies,” AIDT Deputy Director Kevin Taylor said. “The collaboration and efforts of industry and technical partners enable us to deliver industry-driven resources for the EV manufacturing ecosystem.”

Alabama Sen. Arthur Orr, who sponsored the legislation that funded the facility, said the EV Technology Center will reinforce RTP’s status as a leading innovator in workforce development resources.

“I’m grateful that three governors, including Governor (Kay) Ivey, have seen the wisdom of making investments in our workforce at the Robotics Technology Park,” Orr said. “This latest investment in EV technology signals to the rest of the country and the world that Alabama will continue to be a leader in preparing its workforce for the future, much like it did in robotics.

“Ed Castile is the mastermind behind this strategic positioning of our state’s workforce and deserves high praise for his futuristic thinking.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.