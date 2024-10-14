Retired 3-star Army general takes command at Birmingham Water Works

Retired Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, who rose to the level of three-star general in the U.S. Army, led the Defense Intelligence Agency where he had responsibility for more than 17,000 employees. (Barnett Wright, The Birmingham Times)

Retired Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, who rose to the level of three-star general in the U.S. Army, will independently assess the Birmingham Water Works from top to bottom with no limitations and recommend structural changes where needed, BWW Board Chair Tereshia Huffman said recently.

“It is no mystery that prior BWW boards have struggled to build the trust needed with the public while modernizing our operations to best serve our customers,” she said.

Huffman introduced Burgess during a recent media briefing, saying the Water Works needed a “more effective approach to the system’s operations” and wanted a highly respected and experienced leader for the job.

That person is Burgess, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency where he had responsibility for more than 17,000 employees and then became the chief operating officer at Auburn University where he led all operations, including more than 5,000 employees and 25,000 students, Huffman said.

“We are pleased to work with General Ron Burgess to lead this effort (at reorganization) as well as guide the process in hiring a new, long-term general manager,” she said. “His strong commitment to public service is undeniable.”

Birmingham Water Works General Manager Michael Johnson, who had held the position since 2019, retired in June.

Regarding the search for a new general manager, Burgess said BWW for the first time will began a national search and seek the services of an executive search firm, Baker Tilly Search & Staffing.

“The board has made it clear that there are no limitations to my review and recommendations,” Burgess said about reorganizing. “We are starting with a review of the board, senior management, all employee areas as well as operations, communications, customer service and other important functions. There is no pre-conceived finding from me or this board.

“We will find the good and bad and put it out to the public, and then we will more importantly recommend a path forward,” he added. “My hope is that we will make recommendations for structural changes to the board no later than early 2025.”