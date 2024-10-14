St. Michael’s Medical Clinic in Anniston, Alabama, expands services thanks to $25,000 grant from Alabama Power Foundation
The Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Medical Clinic and Learning Center in Anniston, Alabama, got a shot in the arm recently in the form of a $25,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation.
The grant will go toward the clinic’s expanded healthcare access project that will allow the clinic to expand the days it will be open.
Nanette Mudiam, executive director of the clinic, said the expanded healthcare access project was really about the clinic’s move last year from its prior location on 18th Street to its present location on Mulberry Avenue. Beginning in 2025, the clinic will be open for a fifth day that will offer mental health services.
“When we were on 18th Street, we were three days a week, when we moved over here, we went to four days a week and in 2025 we’ll have our mental health on the fifth day,” she said.
The mental health program is Thrive, a partnership between the clinic and the United Way of East Central Alabama. The program is designed to confront the escalating mental illness crisis among the homeless, low-income populations, the uninsured and the underinsured.
“It means access to health care for the most vulnerable in our community and that’s what we’re excited about,” Mudiam said.
Terry Smiley, vice president of the Eastern Division of Alabama Power, thanked Mudiam for her passion in the community.
“We believe in partnering with groups that are doing great things, and that’s what you all are doing here at this clinic. Thank you for inspiring us as a company,” Smiley said. “It’s incredible work that you all are doing, so it’s a privilege for us to present this check today.”
Mudiam was thankful for the grant.
“Can’t be a nonprofit if we don’t have somebody giving us some funding to do the work, so we’re really grateful,” she said. Mudium also thanked Anniston City Manager Steven Folks.
“I am in this building because of Mr. Folks as well,” she said. “I’m grateful for his passion and support from the city.”
Folks has worked for the city for 30 years and marked the significance of the clinic.
“To me this is one of the greatest accomplishments we’ve ever had, because we’re helping somebody,” he said. “You’re in it for the right reasons.”