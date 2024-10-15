James Spann: Frost likely for parts of north Alabama early Thursday

FINE FALL DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 60s and 70s across Alabama this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A secondary push of cool air arrives tonight with some clouds and a north breeze. Temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 30s over the northern third of the state, with 40s elsewhere.

Frost is likely early Thursday over much of north Alabama; this is when the sky will be clear and the wind will be near calm.

The weather stays dry through Sunday with chilly nights and pleasant days. By the weekend we project highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s — delightful autumn weather.

NEXT WEEK: The week will remain dry and temperatures will be warmer, with highs around 80. There’s still no sign of any meaningful rain for Alabama and the Deep South for the next 10 days. For Birmingham and much of Alabama, today will be the 17th consecutive day with no measurable rain.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move generally westward, and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week. A tropical depression could form as the system begins moving west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands late this week.

The National Hurricane Center now gives this feature a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. It is still too early to know whether this moves into the Gulf of Mexico or affects any part of the U.S. coastline.

ON THIS DATE IN 1984: The Monday Night Football game in Denver was played in a raging blizzard. Fifteen inches of snow fell, with up to 34 inches reported in the nearby mountains. The Air Force Academy canceled classes for the first time in its recorded history.

