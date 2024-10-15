Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Reverse Energy Solutions

Reverse Energy Solutions’ Chief Financial Officer Vickie Wen and Operations Director Matthew Tsai are happy to engage in Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator.(contributed)

Company name: Reverse Energy Solutions.

Company hometown: Chicago.

Leadership team: Daniel Tu, chief executive officer; Vickie Wen, chief financial officer; Charles Hu, chief marketing officer.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Vickie Wen: The overall focus of Reverse Energy Solutions is to revolutionize the recycling of solar panels through innovative, eco-friendly methods. Our mission is to make solar panel recycling more accessible and sustainable by reducing logistical costs and minimizing environmental impact. By pioneering a mobile dismantling factory, we aim to lead the renewable energy sector toward a circular economy, recovering valuable materials and reducing waste, all while promoting environmental stewardship and resource efficiency.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Wen: Our team has over eight years of experience in the e-waste industry. Over time, we began receiving a significant number of solar panels in our warehouse and discovered that logistics accounted for 70% of the recycling costs. To address this, we developed a mobile dismantling factory that reduces logistical costs by 90%, making solar panel recycling more efficient, accessible and sustainable.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Wen: We are eager to learn more about building a scalable startup and highly value the mentorship and networking opportunities offered within the accelerator. Additionally, we see great value in engaging with Alabama Power, which would provide valuable insights into our potential clients and help us better understand their needs, ultimately refining our approach to the market.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Wen: RES developed a mobile dismantling factory moat with three patents.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Wen: By participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, we hope to gain valuable insights on scaling our business and refining our strategies for sustainable growth. We aim to build strong relationships with our mentors, leveraging their guidance to navigate challenges and accelerate our progress. Additionally, we hope to secure a pilot run and a letter of intent with key industry players, positioning Reverse Energy Solutions for long-term success in the renewable energy sector.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Wen: The city’s energy, growing innovation ecosystem and welcoming community have been great to experience. We’re excited about the opportunities here and look forward to further exploring what Birmingham has to offer for both our business and personal growth.

Contact: res-us.com; LinkedIn.

