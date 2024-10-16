Alabama Power Public Safety takes part in Birmingham Homeschool Field Day

Members of Alabama Power’s Public Safety Awareness team provided information on electrical, water and generator safety along with fun promotional items at the Birmingham Homeschoolers Community Homeschool Field Day at McCallum Park. (contributed)

Alabama Power’s Public Safety Awareness team recently took part in the Birmingham Homeschoolers Community Homeschool Field Day event at McCallum Park.

Interacting with parents, teachers and students across the Birmingham metro area, the event drew an estimated 150 attendees. The focus was on sharing educational resources and providing a safe, fun environment for students to play.

There were activity stations where students could play games, touch a live snake and break boards with a karate instructor while parents learned about educational materials and extracurricular opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have participated in this event, where our team had the opportunity to provide essential electrical safety materials,” said Miranda Hurst, Public Safety Awareness program manager. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is a top priority for us, and we are committed to spreading awareness and education on electrical safety.”

Public Safety Awareness provided brochures on electrical, water and generator safety; Louie the Lightning Bug coloring and activity books; and fun promotional items.

Safe-T-Opolis is a free interactive program presented virtually to students in Alabama Power’s service territory. The program teaches children and adults how to be safe around electricity and how to avoid hazardous situations.

During the presentation, Public Safety Awareness covers how to remain safe when encountering potential electrical dangers, like what to do if a power line falls on your vehicle or bus, or if you see a damaged underground transformer. Safe-T-Opolis can be presented at community events and safety meetings.

To learn more or to schedule a presentation, click here.