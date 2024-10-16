Alabama State DB James Burgess on NFL scouts’ radar
James Burgess grew up as a football player in eastern Jefferson County. The Center Point native began his gridiron journey as a 4-year-old with Birmingham’s East Lake Cowboys youth program and continued in seventh and eighth grades as a receiver and cornerback at Erwin Middle School.
Burgess ventured away from football when he enrolled at Huffman High. “When I got to Huffman High School, I said I would just buy in on basketball,” he said. He was a starter with the Vikings basketball team from his freshman season and helped Huffman make a couple of memorable playoff runs.
But before he began his final year as a high school student, Burgess decided to give football another shot.
“When I got to my 12th grade year, I said, ‘Why not? Why not try it? I always liked football. I went out there, played it and I fell back in love with it.’”
And football has fallen in love with Burgess, who will be in the defensive backfield for the Alabama State Hornets as they face their in-state rival Alabama A&M University Bulldogs Oct. 26 at the 83rd annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola.
Burgess’ prowess as a defensive back has piqued the interest of some National Football League (NFL) franchises.
“He now has an NFL grade and he’s on every team’s radar,” said Alabama State Associate Head Coach and NFL liaison James Williams. “Fifteen teams have come through this year already to visit him personally.
“I think he’s an NFL prospect and an NFL player,” said Williams, who directs the ASU defensive backs. “He’s gonna be great on the next level. He’s done a great job. He’s been very consistent the last two years, and he’s putting up outstanding numbers this year. He’s already ahead this year of what he did all of last year, except for one category.”
As a junior, the 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pounder played in 11 games, recording 32 tackles, including 26 solo stops. He tied for third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with two interceptions, each returned for a touchdown. His 11 passes defended (nine pass breakups and two interceptions) tied for third in the SWAC and 30th in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Burgess’ senior year has begun with promise as he is a member of the 2024 preseason All-SWAC First-Team and the 2024 Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC First Team. So far, he has graded out in the 90th percentile in every game this season.
“Nobody’s perfect,” Williams said, “but he’s pretty close to it. He’s playing with passion and he’s not thinking about what’s next. He’s where his feet are. That’s what I respect about him most.”
Stephen Ward, the athletic director and varsity boys’ basketball coach at Huffman High, describes Burgess as a player with good size and length, which transcended his two sports.
“He always had good instincts,” Ward said. “Whenever we would play, we would put him on the best player defensively because of his length and his instinct. He was one of my better defenders his junior and senior year.”
Burgess is remembered for hitting the last-second 3-pointer to lift the Vikings into overtime as they advanced to regional play on their way to winning the 2020 Class 6A basketball championship.
“He was a perfect size for a safety or cornerback when it came to football,” Ward said. “I’m glad he did (make the move to football). It turned out well for him.”
Williams, the Alabama State associate head coach, said he arrived during Burgess’ sophomore year. His mission then was to develop the defender, taking him through the process of being a pro.
“I think it was more from the perspective of looking at football in its totality and not just playing the game,” Williams said. “It’s the game within the game, being able to fraction life and football together and see how they mesh. As he did that, he developed as a man.
“I developed (him as) a man before the football player,” he said. “Then all the technique was easy because he bought in. Once he bought in, he became a phenomenal player. He was already a great student, a great person. It’s just that he grew up as a man and that made him an outstanding athlete.”
The cornerback coach calls Burgess “our go-to guy,” an opinion head coach Eddie Robinson shares.
“He’s really stepped up to be a leader on this team,” Robinson said. “When we got here the first year, that wasn’t his role. It’s awesome when you see guys that go from where he started at to now.
“Now you’re talking about a guy that’s an All-Conference prospect with NFL-type ability,” the head coach continued. “He’s been the leader. He’s been the guy that’s explaining (things) to the young guys.”
In an age of transfer portals and virtual college football free agency, Burgess could have been enticed to take his talents elsewhere. But that’s something he just wouldn’t do.
“I’m loyal to my coaches here at Alabama State,” the biomedical engineering major said. “I believe in finishing what I started. I started here and I always said I would finish here with my degree. … Leaving was never on my mind.”