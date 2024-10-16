James Spann: Frost advisory Thursday morning for north, east Alabama; still dry

CRISP FALL DAY: Colder spots over north Alabama are in the 30s early this morning with a clear sky. Otherwise, we have temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the state at daybreak. Expect a sunny sky today with a high in the 60s for most places; some south Alabama communities will see low 70s. Tonight will be the coldest night of the week, and a frost advisory is in effect for much of north and east Alabama. Some of the colder spots might be close to freezing at daybreak Thursday over the northern third of the state.

The weather stays dry through the weekend; by Saturday and Sunday we expect highs mostly in the 70s, along with lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: There’s still no sign of any rain across the Deep South. The week will be warmer, with highs exceeding 80 degrees by midweek.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move generally westward to west-northwestward, and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development during the latter part of this week. A tropical depression could form as the system moves near the Leeward and Virgin Islands late this week.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of development; most of the global models are not bullish at all and show little development.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have perfect weather for high school football games across Alabama Friday night — a clear sky with temperatures in the mid 60s at kickoff, falling into the 50s during the second half.

Saturday, Auburn plays Missouri in Columbia (11 a.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 68 at kickoff into the low 70s during the second half.

Alabama will be in Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). It will be sunny and about 70 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will be in Tampa to play South Florida (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The weather will be sunny and warm, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: The 1944 Cuba-Florida hurricane, also known as the Pinar del Rio Hurricane, struck western Cuba as a Category 4. This storm killed an estimated 300 people in Cuba and nine in Florida.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Hurricane Irene moved across the Florida Keys, producing heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves. A gust of 102 mph was reported in Big Pine Key.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.